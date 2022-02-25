State, local officials warn drivers to stay off the roads as winter storm moves into Mass.

MassDOT said a tractor-trailer headed eastbound on the MassPike in Framingham had jackknifed just before the speed restriction went into place and told travelers in the area to expect delays. Another tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 495 southbound in Marlborough, the agency said, and a crash on Interstate 290 eastbound temporarily snarled traffic.

State and local officials were warning residents to stay off the roads altogether, and just before 7 a.m., the state’s Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on the Mass. Pike to 40 mph from the New York border to Boston and ordered tractor-trailers and other heavy vehicles off the route.

A winter storm that forecasters have warned may dump as much as a foot of the snow on some parts of the region rolled into Massachusetts Friday morning, blanketing roads across much of the state and creating treacherous driving conditions as the morning commute ramped up.

Snow began piling up across much of the state around 4 a.m., and the National Weather Service said the heaviest period of snowfall is expected before 10 a.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Thursday through midnight on Friday for most of the state, excluding Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands.

The NWS said on Twitter that sleet was coming down in parts of southern New England and in Connecticut and Rhode Island, and several towns and cities there warned that driving conditions were dangerous.

“Roads are covered in a sleet/ice mixture this morning,” Nantucket police said in a Tweet. “Roads may be slick in some areas. Please use caution on roadways & untreated surfaces.”

Snow crews were out in full force across the region. MassDOT said it had deployed more than 2,500 pieces of equipment statewide to wrestle with the snow and ice. Governor Charlie Baker said in a press conference Thursday evening that trucks were pretreating roads prior to the storm and that the state was prepared to deploy as many as 3,500 pieces of equipment if needed. He instructed non-essential state employees to work remotely Friday so as to avoid using the roads.

The MBTA’s Mattapan trolley will be replaced by bus service Friday, the agency said on Twitter, and bus drivers across the city may be forced to adopt snow routes to avoid hazardous roads. Rail service was expected to remain on a regular schedule.

While many school districts across the state are on February vacation, dozens that had remained in session preemptively cancelled classes or shifted to online learning. Some colleges and universities — including Emerson College and Suffolk University in downtown Boston — said they would operate remotely for most of the day on Friday as well.

The NWS said some northern and eastern parts of Massachusetts may see between eight and 12 inches of snow accumulate throughout the day. Conditions will improve in the early afternoon as temperatures tick up, but a flash freeze is possible in areas that receive more sleet than snow Friday morning — including southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode island — as a band of light snow moves in and temperatures plunge below freezing.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.