Take a hike! Late winter and early spring are a perfect time to explore Greater Boston’s trails

The best way to deal with the season is to “meet it head-on,” he said. “Late winter and early spring are particularly joyful because the days are noticeably longer and the sun is a good deal higher in the sky.”

“It’s easy for many folks to hide indoors when winter arrives and just try and hold out until spring,” said Roland “Boot” Boutwell of Winchester, a volunteer hike leader for the Trustees of Reservations. “To me, that just makes winter seem much longer and much, much more dreary.”

Getting outside is a great idea any time of year, but late winter and early spring are a particularly special time for the hiking set. Not only is it a reawakening of Mother Earth, but also our sense of adventure. We just need a little nudge sometimes.

Why it’s a great time

“We can feel really closed-in and isolated in the winter, when there are fewer reasons to be out in nature,” said Anne Smith-White of Duxbury, director of the Trustees of Reservations’ South Shore portfolio. “So there’s nothing more glorious than going out on a hike, enjoying the silence of the woods, a deep breath of cold, fresh air, and spending time out of our heads and away from our desk or couch.”

There’s also the benefit of being in the woods when they’re less crowded.

“One of the nice things about sneaking in a hike in late winter or early spring is that you are likely to have the trails to yourself,” said Lafe Low, author of the guide “60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Boston: Including Coastal and Interior Regions and New Hampshire.” “I like hiking with other people as much as the next guy, but when you’re out in the woods and can embrace the silence and solitude, it’s pretty special.”

The lack of foliage enables more expansive views, while the snow cover permits animal lovers to track critters through the woods. This time of year also produces superb birding opportunities, said Sally Avery of Cohasset, a volunteer bird walk leader for the Trustees of Reservations.

“My hiking revolves around birding. I go out on trails around the South Shore on a daily basis to observe and record birds for eBird,”said Avery. “There’s always the hope of finding rare birds. This winter has been exceptional in producing fox sparrows, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, common ravens, and rough-legged hawks, to name a few.”

What are the challenges?

Of course, these can be perfect outings, if the weather cooperates. But the likelihood of that happening in later winter and early spring is a complete wild card. In reality, temperatures and hiking conditions can flip from pleasant to inhospitable in a heartbeat. Especially when the sun sets.

“It may snow. It may rain. The temps may drop 15 degrees once the sun dips out of sight,” Low said. “There may be ice on the trail, there may be mud.”

Plus, many of us have been more sedentary during the short days of winter, and there’s a temptation to do too much, too soon. Pace yourself.

“The best piece of advice I could give the beginner hiker is to know your limits,” said Matthew MacKenzie of West Newbury, outdoors manager with the Trustees of the 2,100-acre Crane Estate in Ipswich. “Like anything, you shouldn’t just jump into it and hit a popular trail that’s beyond your skill level.

How to prepare

The crazy-but-familiar weather swings of late February and March demand proper planning if you want to enjoy your outing.

“Before heading outside, be sure you’re prepared for all weather conditions,” said Andrew McCaughey, a Rhode Island resident who is an instructor with the outdoor retailer REI. “We always recommended wearing layers and to pack rain gear just in case.

“Dress so you feel a little cool at the start of a hike, so that 10 minutes in, you haven’t sweat through your layers,” he said. “Cotton is best avoided, since it can absorb an enormous amount of water and lose any insulative value very quickly. Synthetics and wool are your best bet.”

All our experts agreed with McCaughey, acknowledging that proper clothing provides warmth, wind protection, and rain protection.

“I’m fond of saying, ‘There is no bad weather, only improper clothing.’ The secret is layers, layers, layers,” said Boutwell. “Some of my favorite items of winter clothing are liner socks, long johns, a long-sleeved thermal undershirt, mittens rather than gloves, a neck warmer or neck gaiter, a balaclava, and a good, warm hat.”

Don’t forget your feet. “Waterproof snow boots can be your best friend, especially with what we call ‘the monorail,’” said McCaughey.

The “monorail,” he explained, is a phenomenon whereby trail snow gets packed down by boots and snowshoes, becoming harder. As a result, it melts more slowly than the loose snow nearby, leaving long ribbons of snow and ice in the middle of the trail.

“If you even think it might be slick, bring along a pair of spikes like YakTrax,” said Low. “If it can keep you safe and comfortable or prevent an unscheduled landing, it’s worth packing.”

There’s more, of course. Snow has reflective properties, which can pose a hazard for your eyes. Daniel Bouchard of West Newbury, senior horticulturist for the Trustees, reminded hikers to always bring “sunglasses or ski goggles for the bright sun.”

While the days are getting longer, sunsets can still sneak up on unsuspecting hikers, especially midweek (when people get a later start). A reliable headlamp or flashlight will help you get back to the trailhead, safe and sound.

Finally, colder temperatures can be deceptive when it comes to measuring our exertion. REI’s McCaughey reminded hikers ― experienced and neophytes alike — to always pack snacks and plenty of water.

“When hiking with a group, we always like to do a ‘cheers’ with our water before we hit the trails,” he said. “This way we start off the hike hydrated.”

Courses to get going

Hesitant to try cold-weather hiking alone? Many organizations, such as the Trustees of Reservations (thetrustees.org) and Mass Audubon (massaudubon.org), and retail outlets including REI (rei.com) and Eastern Mountain Sports (ems.com), have a number of seasonal courses that allow inexperienced hikers to get started in a group setting.

Those classes offer not only instruction on making your outing a success, but also a chance to meet like-minded folks that may become future hiking partners.

“Most [REI] classes are offered in both half-day and full-day formats and are hosted in areas like Wachusett Mountain, the Blue Hills, and numerous other locations across the state,” said McCaughey. “One of the best things about taking classes with REI Local Experiences is that we provide gear that some might not already have. For example, at our winter hikes, we provide gaiters, micro-spikes, and trekking poles at no extra cost.”

More introverted? REI also offers private lessons, and the Trustees offer self-guided hikes.

