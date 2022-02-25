‘Utter horror’: Mass. residents with ties to Russia caught off guard by Ukraine invasion

The invasion of Ukraine entered its second day Friday, with at least 57 Ukrainians killed and dozens more wounded. In Russia, citizens took to the streets, with hundreds arrested in anti-war protests across the country Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

As news reports of the Russian invasion of Ukraine flashed across phone and television screens in Massachusetts, locals with ties to Russia and other former Soviet Union countries decried the Russian invasion and said it was harrowing to watch from afar.

Ukrainians living in Massachusetts have expressed horror at the invasion, with some urging Russians to speak out against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

For Svitlana Malykhina, who has ties to both communities, the situation is painful.

Coordinator of the Russian Language Program at Boston University, Malykhina grew up in Kharkiv, Ukraine, the bilingual child of a Ukrainian father and a Russian mother, and she still has relatives in both countries, she said in an interview Thursday.

For her, like many in both Russia and Ukraine, the invasion came as a shock, she said.

“I never even conceived, myself, just to think about this situation. Never, ever,” she said. “I can’t shake this feeling of utter horror. I knew that all the signs pointed to a mass military buildup on the Russian side, but still … we couldn’t have imagined that anything like this could have happened.”

Malykhina said Russia and Ukraine have a long history of close ties but also of Ukraine struggling for autonomy and an independent identity. She said many observers believe Putin is trying to control Ukraine now — while presenting himself to Russian audiences as a liberator— so he can increase his public support ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential election.

“There are so many people like me who grew up in families with relatives on both sides,” said Malykhina, 58. Her loved ones in Ukraine have been safe from harm so far, she said Thursday, but “today is just the first day of the war.”

“I really hope that they will be OK,” she said.

Alex Koifman, who grew up in Belarus when it was part of the Soviet Union and has lived in Newton for more than two decades, said he has been fielding questions from friends and neighbors about the situation. His family, like many Jewish people in the former Soviet Union, escaped to other countries when the nation collapsed, and he no longer has relatives there.

Still, Koifman said, because he grew up in the Soviet Union, people turn to him for explanations on Russia’s actions.

“This was unexpected for me, although I know what Russia is capable of doing,” Koifman said. “But this brazen attack, an all-out attack, is something that I didn’t expect.”

The questions, he said, usually come in three categories: Why did this happen? What can we do to help? And what will Russia do next?

“On the question of why did it happen — the answer is because Putin is a Russian bully who wants to expand his lost empire. And the superpower of the US provided him this opportunity, because we showed weakness,” he said. “Our weakness invites this kind of aggression.”

Koifman said he would like to see the US pressure Putin economically by exporting oil and natural gas to Europe, reducing its dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

As for the third question he is often asked, what will happen next, Koifman said, “Obviously I cannot see the future, so I cannot speculate. I wish I could.”

Materials from The Associated Press were used in this report.

