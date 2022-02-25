What it’s like to be a first-year college student during a pandemic

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 139.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.4 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.4 percent

New cases: 209 (2.2 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 140

Total deaths: 3,406

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

This year’s first-year college students had their junior and senior years of high school disrupted by the pandemic, and many of the same restrictions have followed them to their new schools.

Last year, we asked a handful of high school seniors to write about their experience leading up to graduation day. Today, we asked two of those students, Toluwani Adelani and Owen Crain, to write short blurbs about how adjusting to college with COVID-19 is still very much affecting their lives.

Toluwani Adelani

College: Northeastern

High school: Blackstone Valley Prep

No one pictures their college experience to occur during a pandemic. In fact, I remember wanting to go home during orientation week. But after putting myself out there and being more open, I’ve managed to make the most of it.

Through taking a range of classes like “Africana Studies” and “Fundamentals of Computer Science,” I’ve found myself intellectually growing. Making friends from across the globe has allowed me to see the world in a new perspective. Whether it be just hanging out with friends by studying, or going out and exploring the city, I’ve found different ways to make these next four years count for good! (Fun Fact: College students run on Boba!)

Owen Crain

College: Michigan

High School: Barrington

Considering how drastically COVID interrupted the last two years of high school, my first year at Michigan has been great. Classes are in-person and at capacity, but most professors are still really accommodating. The dining halls are open and dorm life is without restrictions.

Athletic events, specifically football, basketball, and hockey, have been selling out, and are incredibly fun (especially considering Michigan’s win over Ohio State and its College Football Playoff run). I really can’t imagine a better start to college than a 110,000-person crowd in Michigan Stadium my first weekend on campus.

All this, of course, is thanks to the university’s vaccine and booster requirement and mask mandate, which seem to have kept COVID cases relatively low and kept things in-person.

⚓ When he left North Kingstown High School in February 2021 while under investigation for performing naked “fat tests” on teenage boys, basketball coach Aaron Thomas took with him reams of documents with information about students he’d coached during his more than 30 years at the school, according to court filings late Wednesday. Read more.

⚓ Just a day after state regulators approved the transfer of the Narragansett Electric Company – National Grid’s electric and gas business for customers in Rhode Island – to PPL Corp., state Attorney General Peter F. Neronha filed a motion to appeal the decision. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Alexa Gagosz has an update on the 2nd congressional district race, taking a look at who’s definitely in, and who’s reportedly considering a run. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island may ease vaccine mandates for health care workers, allowing them to continue providing care, even when they are not up to date with their vaccinations, as long as they wear a medical-grade N95 mask. Read more.

⚓ Boston Mayor Michelle Wu participated in the city’s annual homelessness census on Thursday, part of an effort to count the number people living on the streets and offer support. Read more.

⚓ Foreign policy analysts warned Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be a harbinger of prolonged hostilities with the potential to roil global markets and upend decades of relative calm and stability that have persisted in western Europe. Read more.

⚓ Columnist Bob Ryan goes through his collection of old Esquire magazine covers, and it’s fantastic. Read more.

⚓ The Providence Preservation Society is hosting its annual winter bash tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

⚓ The URI women’s basketball team travels to Dayton tomorrow at 2 p.m. for a chance to win the Atlantic 10 regular season title.

⚓ The state Commission for Human Rights meets at noon today. Here’s the agenda.

