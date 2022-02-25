fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biden to nominate federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on Supreme Court, AP reports

By Associated PressUpdated February 25, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.ERIN SCHAFF/NYT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.

The news was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president’s official announcement later Friday.Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, according to an AP source.

