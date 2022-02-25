Where should you wear a mask indoors? This map shows the COVID-19 level in each Massachusetts community, according to the CDC’s new system.

The change comes nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and as officials across the country lift indoor mask mandates and proof-of-vaccination requirements as the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continues to recede.

The CDC restructured the parameters it uses to determine where in the country masks should be worn, moving away from guidance that focuses just on COVID-19 cases and now factoring in indicators that point to more severe outcomes, like the strain on hospital systems, in its mask suggestions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday loosened its mask recommendations for most of the country, adopting a new system that allows about 70 percent of the United States population to stop wearing masks.

The CDC’s new system uses hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases to designate counties as having low, medium, or high COVID-19 levels.

For those in counties where COVID-19 is considered “low,” people don’t need to wear masks; in counties with “medium” levels, people who are at high risk for severe illness are encouraged to speak to their doctors about whether they should wear masks indoors; all people in “high” level communities should wear masks indoors in public. Unvaccinated people should still wear masks indoors even in areas considered to have “low” COVID levels, the agency said.

The new system means more than 70 percent of the country’s population lives in counties where the virus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals and can stop wearing masks.

In Massachusetts, every county has been deemed to have low or medium levels of COVID-19, meaning most people don’t need to wear masks indoors. According to CDC data on Friday, the counties that have low COVID levels are Hampden, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable and Dukes, while the medium-level counties include Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Nantucket, and Suffolk.

This map shows the COVID-19 level in each Massachusetts community, according to the CDC’s new system:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.