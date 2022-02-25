Attack on Kyiv: Watching a war in real time

As the tanks rolled in from the already Russian-annexed Crimea in the south, as the first explosions could be seen in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the middle of the night, the world watched the biggest war to unfold on European soil since World War II. This time, the blatant violation of international law played out on network television and on social media.

This is how a free people who took to the streets a mere eight years ago, who stood in the Maidan — Liberty Square — to reclaim their country from its pro-Moscow leadership must once again face down the tyrant whose unbridled ambitions threaten the security of all of Europe, and yes, will be felt here on our shores as well.

This is how a democracy dies — even as the world looks on.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has attempted repeatedly to deny the notion of Ukrainian sovereignty, to sell the myth that “Modern Ukraine was entirely and fully created by Russia,” as he put it in his bizarre speech Monday, and, therefore, was Russia’s to reclaim.

He could try, but this time no one was buying — well, almost no one.

Donald Trump, who for four years played the naif in the White House, may think Putin’s oft-told myth was “a smart move,” but most of the civilized world believe Putin is a bully who, having now shown the full extent of his intentions, must be stopped from gobbling up more territory and further endangering international stability.

“He has much larger ambitions than Ukraine,” President Biden said Thursday. “He wants to reestablish the old Soviet Union. . . . That’s what this is all about.”

And that’s what the world needs to never lose sight of — the what and who might be next.

Putin, of course, learned his lessons well. His 2008 occupation of two provinces of Georgia, another former Soviet republic, was met with an international slap on the wrist. So, too, his 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and his efforts to aid and abet Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

Not even threats of “the mother of all sanctions” by a united front of the United States, NATO, and the European Union could halt Putin’s obsession to recreate an empire that crumbled in 1991 — a crumbling that brought freedom to millions of people in the Baltic states, much of Eastern Europe, and in Ukraine.

Now those three decades of freedom hang in the balance.

It will be critical that that united front — those nations for whom international law and sovereignty still mean something — remain united in what will no doubt be the dark days to come. And there will be dark days not just in Ukraine but in a world tied together by global markets.

Sanctions, if they are to mean anything, will cause pain not just to Putin and his oligarch friends and their families, but will also exact their toll here and in Europe. Americans need look no further than the rising price of oil — and rising prices at the pump — to see but a small piece of what the future holds.

Nord Stream 2, the already built $11 billion project to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany, must be not simply put on hold but killed — for good. Any nation that continues to do business now with Russia should be ostracized from the family of nations.

Yesterday after proclaiming, “America stands up to bullies, we stand up for freedom,” Biden announced yet another round of sanctions, curbing technology exports to Russia, freezing assets, and cutting off transactions with Russia’s largest banks. What the president didn’t do was cut Russia off from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a cooperative of financial institutions that serves as a communications tool for thousands of banking institutions.

And while he insisted the sanctions the United States was imposing were “of equal consequence, maybe more consequence” than cutting Russia off from the SWIFT system, he added, “But right now, that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.”

That’s unfortunate, and it does go to the issue of that united front and to Europe repeating the mistakes of the past.

The prospect of Putin picking up even more territory, picking off tiny Moldova (not a NATO nation) just because he can, and setting up missile bases on newly acquired turf aimed at Poland and the Baltics, is horrifying but all too likely.

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies also have an obligation to protect those in Ukraine — or those fleeing it — who will be targeted by Putin and his forces. US intelligence has already warned that journalists, anti-corruption activists, and religious and ethnic minorities will be in Putin’s crosshairs.

Biden has promised humanitarian aid. But if Ukraine is to have any hope of survival, its best and brightest must find a haven in which to regroup.

The what-next is difficult to map — largely because the world has not been here in more than half a century. This is not a “quarrel in a faraway country, between people of whom we know nothing,” as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain so infamously said of parts of Czechoslovakia just before Hitler marched his army across the border.

Today there are no faraway countries — not when we can watch a war and the suffering it is bringing in real time. What is certain is that the Ukrainian people have shown enormous strength and resilience throughout the century. That freedom-loving nations are on their side should count for something in the days ahead.

