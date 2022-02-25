Dr. Paul Farmer: a healing presence, at bedsides and the world over

The late Dr. Paul Farmer’s teaching and practice of accompaniment came not only from his deep personal and moral commitment to health care as a human right but because he knew it works ( “To the world’s most distressed, he brought hope and health,” Page A1, Feb. 22). Accompaniment means being present on a journey with someone and committing to help them stay well. To treat people as he did, and taught thousands of others to do, creates sustainable relationships among individuals, families, and whole societies and their health system. It builds the respectful trust that this pandemic has shown our health care system desperately needs.

One of his many legacies was the art of accompaniment

Accompaniment goes beyond personal and clinical relationships, however. Farmer’s work showed how it drives effective policy. Accompaniment is at the heart of how he and Partners In Health designed health systems that will last and support underserved people with the quality, dignity, and responsiveness they deserve. Accompaniment means training community health workers and building local capability and preventive outreach, thereby improving health care outcomes.

Farmer’s amazing generosity and caring were combined with a pragmatic knowledge of how to increase health equity and access. He defined all that is best in a leader, doctor, teacher, and visionary. Though his work will live on, we will all miss having him accompany us into the future.

David Giber

Lincoln

The writer assisted in leadership training as a volunteer with Partners In Health.





He was a leader who made his presence felt

There have been many inspiring leaders in the quest to address and resolve health care disparities, at both the domestic and global levels. They have often engaged in logistics and economics, and this Dr. Paul Farmer did. But in reflecting on his career, it is his pure empathy and humanity that resonate, in the form of his actual presence where the disparities were rampant, his “feet on the ground.”

He was not unique in this mode, but one suspects, from the penetrating passion felt by those in his presence, that he seemed so. Those many photos at the bedside and in wards that we associate with him were not staged but, rather, were photos vérité.

Thoru Pederson

Worcester

The writer is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.





An incalculable loss, but a continuing inspiration

In the Buddhist tradition, Dr. Paul Farmer would have been known as a Bodhisattva, a being whose deep understanding of the essential unity of life finds spontaneous, uncontrived expression in seeking the well-being of others. Like the late Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, Farmer brought peace into the lives of those he met. In the Jewish tradition, he would have been called a real mensch, a person who instantly generated respect and admiration for embodying the highest human virtues of generosity, kindness, and wisdom.

In a world flooded with greed, hate, and delusion, Farmer’s presence was an enormous gift. We need his example more than ever. His simple retort to defeatism rings in my ear: “I’m not cynical. Cynicism is a dead end.”

Let us remember him, celebrate his life, and carry on his legacy, doing what we can to relieve suffering wherever we find it.

Bryan L. Tucker

Jamaica Plain





Dr. Paul Farmer’s death leaves both a hole to be filled and a breath of inspiration to get to work.

As the niece of Tom White, who cofounded Partners In Health with Farmer, I hear their voices urging us on to do good works. They leave a legacy that is life-giving in its essence.

To help others, in whatever ways that speak to us, is profoundly healing and vital to our existence.

Liz Casey

Roslindale