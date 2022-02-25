Ketanji Brown Jackson won’t just make history, she’ll also be a voice for the ages

In replacing retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom Jackson served as a clerk, Jackson won’t cause an ideological shift on the bench. But she will face unique challenges as a newcomer to a court that has not only shifted sharply to the right over the past several years, but that has also wasted no time in flexing the muscles of its 6-3 conservative majority by wading into a steady stream of contentious issues.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, if confirmed as the first Black woman on the US Supreme Court, won’t just make history in her own right. She will join the court at a historic moment, as it dives headfirst into the nation’s culture wars with a docket full of cases on the most divisive issues of our time.

While President Biden may have introduced Jackson Friday as a “proven consensus builder” based on her work on the federal bench, let’s be clear: Her job, first and foremost as the court navigates these thorny cases, will be as a dissenter. She, along with the court’s liberal veterans, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, will be outnumbered when it comes to affecting the outcome of these rulings.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.'

But Sotomayor and Kagan have been on the bench for more than a decade. They have seen the days in which they could use their persuasive skills to build more consensus slowly fade away.

Jackson, when she dons her robe after the conclusion of this term, will face this new Supreme Court era cold. And when she joins that bench, the court may very well have ended a term by, among other things, allowing a number of racially gerrymandered congressional maps to stand for the midterm elections, just as it did in a case involving Alabama redistricting.

Based on how other cases could be decided in Breyer’s final term, the court will probably have also broadened the right to own a handgun into a right to conceal-carry it outside of one’s home, prevented President Biden from ending the Trump-era remain-in-Mexico immigration policy, rolled back the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to stem greenhouse gas emissions, and blurred the constitutional separation of church and state in cases involving school prayer and public funding of religious schools.

And the court may have overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping the constitutional right to abortion access from American women.

And it won’t finish there. With Jackson on the bench, one of the first cases the court will tackle next term will involve affirmative action — probably leading to a ruling that will explicitly prohibit colleges and universities from leveling the educational playing field by considering race as a factor, thus ending a decade-long erosion of that civil rights-based admissions policy.

Another case that will be decided in Jackson’s first term was brought by a Colorado web designer claiming a free speech right to deny services to same-sex couples, despite a state law prohibiting such discrimination. Four years ago, the court avoided making a broadly applicable ruling in a similar case brought by a wedding cake baker. But back then, with a 5-4 court majority that included Justice Anthony Kennedy, author of the decision constitutionally protecting same-sex marriage, circumstances were much different.

Jackson’s job will be difficult — she will be a member of a small minority almost paralyzed in its ability to make a difference in these crucial cases. But her voice will remain critical. Most of these decisions will have an outsized impact on women, people of color, people not born into wealth and privilege, and people who have had to prove — just because of who they are — that they deserve the same shot at the American dream.

Advertisement

In accepting Biden’s nomination, Jackson said she hopes she “will inspire future generations.” Even in dissent, her voice speaking on their behalf will echo, and hopefully, resonate loud enough for the ages.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr