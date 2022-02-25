fb-pixel Skip to main content
Western powers could have prevented invasion with show of troops

Updated February 25, 2022, 32 minutes ago
The United States flag flies among those of member states outside United Nations headquarters in New York on Feb. 24.John Minchillo/Associated Press

Does no one remember history and what happens when ambitious dictators are not militarily opposed? (See “World war, second.”) And does no one understand basic human psychology — that bullies unopposed will continue to be bullies?

This Russian invasion of Ukraine could have been prevented had the United States, Germany, France, Britain, and a few other countries each sent a single division of troops into Ukraine “for exercises” a month ago. Vladimir Putin never would have attacked, and the world would be that much more secure.

Henry Lerner

Waban

