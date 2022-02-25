Home of the Week: Acton ranch is ready for rail and trail

Year built 1960

Square feet 1,568

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $9,910 (2022)

There are trails and rails in this town, and they move at very different speeds. The town has a stop on the Fitchburg line of the MBTA’s commuter rail network (South Acton), and some 1,700 acres of conservation land marbled with trails. Need a guide? Find a trail map here.

This contemporary ranch sits about 3 miles from the train station on a treed 1-plus-acre lot well back from the street. And if there is a word that can summarize it, that would be “succinct.” There is no ostentatious ornamentation, no Grecian columns, but there are organized, nicely laid out spaces.

The home sits on more than an acre. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

The main entrance is a welcoming red door — a pop of color in contrast to the home’s tan siding and greenish-gray trim. The door opens into a foyer with the back of a stone fireplace on the right, cream-colored walls, and gray ceramic tile flooring.

Where the stone wall ends, the 336-square-foot living room begins. A line of rectangular windows feeds natural light into the space, showing off the Brazilian cherry flooring that runs through much of the home. A ceiling fan helps distribute the warmth coming from the gas fireplace clad in stone.

The ceiling here (vaulted) is slatted wood, as are the walls. The latter are painted an off-white.

The entrance floor is lined with ceramic tile, an excellent choice for durability against the New England elements. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

A view of the living room and the front entrance. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

A view down the hallway off the main entrance. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

Doorways off the living room lead to the 132-square-foot formal dining room, which features the same painted slatted wood, thin crown molding, a flush-mount light, and a row of rectangular windows with gray frames. It currently holds a round table for four and a corner china cabinet, which isn’t built in.

The adjoining kitchen is 144 square feet and offers a décor that is clearly country. The cabinets are knotty pine; the appliances, which include a gas stove, are stainless steel; and the counters are a sandy-colored laminate. A long rectangular window, flanked by sidelights that open, fills the space, and then some, above the sink. The room also has recessed lighting ― making it all the better to see that recipe. The walls are plastered and cream-colored.

The dining room sports a country look with painted wooden slats. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

Knotty-pine cabinets line the kitchen walls. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

A hallway off the kitchen leads to the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry room with space for full-size appliances, a ceramic tile floor, and a door to the backyard.

Down the hall, the first bedroom appears on the left. It is 132 square feet and features an accent wall of birch tree wallpaper. It gets light from a bank of four windows and offers a curtained wall of closets.

Next down the hall is a full bath, which comes with a ceramic tile floor, a shower/tub combination behind a curtain, and a wall-mounted porcelain sink.

The second bedroom sits behind a pair of French doors and serves as an office. The 242-square-foot space does not have a closet, but it does offer direct access to the two-bay garage.

The final stop is the owner suite, which is 208 square feet. Highlights: recessed lighting, a bank of four rectangular windows, and an updated shower-only bath with a tile floor, a ceramic tile shower surround, a single gray vanity topped with a man-made material, and a crank window.

The primary bedroom suite gets natural light from a bank of windows. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

The primary suite bath offers a single vanity and a curbed shower. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

This bedroom, which does not have a closet, has recessed lighting, French doors, and a door to the garage. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

The wall in this bedroom is papered with a birch tree pattern, continuing the home's natural vibe. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

The home's shared full bath has a tub/shower combination and a wall-mounted sink. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

The home comes with a whole house water filtration and softening system.

The radon mitigation system has a five-year warranty on the fan. The home does not have a basement.

An aerial view of the property. Fred Light/Nashua Video Tours

Beth Benker of Team Suzanne and Company at Compass has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Take the video tour.

