Are the Patriots going to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson or not?

While Jackson understandably is hoping to secure long-term money and stability, he has said he would play on the franchise tag if the Patriots elect to go that route. But when the tag window opened Feb. 22, Jackson told NBC Sports Boston he had not yet heard from the Patriots — much to his disappointment.

Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have until March 8 to decide whether they want to place the franchise tag on Jackson, who will turn 27 in November. The tag is a one-year, nonnegotiable contract worth the average salary of the top five players at the position. For cornerbacks, that amount is projected to be $17.3 million this year.

As the Patriots prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine, the deadline looms over an important decision involving cornerback J.C. Jackson.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

If the Patriots do not tag Jackson, they will have to compete with incoming offers to retain him. Jackson is set to become an unrestricted free agent — able to sign with any team — when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. March 16. Agents and clubs can start negotiating when the legal tampering period opens at noon March 14.

The Steelers, Bengals, and Raiders are among Jackson’s potential suitors. At least one player has commenced the recruiting process.

“I know a spot where you’ll be much appreciated,” Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton wrote to Jackson on Twitter Wednesday.

If he does hit the open market, Jackson will command a hefty payday, one that the Patriots may not be able (or willing) to afford. For reference, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million extension in September 2020. His average annual value of $21 million is the highest in the league. Others at the top include Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White at four years, $70 million, and New Orleans’s Marshon Lattimore at five years, $97.6 million.

Jackson proved to be essential to New England’s defense last season, stepping up to replace Stephon Gilmore as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. He recorded a team-high eight interceptions and 23 passes defensed en route to his first Pro Bowl. According to Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks registered a 46.8 passer rating and completed just 49.1 percent of their passes when targeting Jackson.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Jackson has a league-best 25 interceptions.

The Patriots don’t appear to have much depth behind Jackson, as Jalen Mills is not a viable substitute in that role, Jonathan Jones functions best in the slot, 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams has been repeatedly burned in coverage, and 23-year-old Shaun Wade remains an unknown.

The chances of the Patriots drafting a cornerback this year were already high, and Jackson’s departure would essentially guarantee those odds.

Letting Jackson walk for nothing, however, is a worst-case scenario for the Patriots. The franchise tag would allow them to keep multiple options on the table.

Under Belichick, the Patriots have used the franchise tag 10 times on nine players: kicker Adam Vinatieri in 2002 and 2005, safety Tebucky Jones in 2003, cornerback Asante Samuel in 2007, quarterback Matt Cassel in 2009, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork in 2010, guard Logan Mankins in 2011, wide receiver Wes Welker in 2012, kicker Stephen Gostkowski in 2015, and guard Joe Thuney in 2020.

Four of those players (Vinatieri in 2005, Samuel, Welker, and Thuney) played on the one-year tag before leaving in free agency the following season. Four (Vinatieri in 2002, Wilfork, Mankins, and Gostkowski) signed multiyear extensions. Two (Jones and Cassel) were traded.

In the two most recent instances, the Patriots tagged Gostkowski and Thuney on the last possible day, which would be March 8 in Jackson’s case.

The Patriots currently don’t have enough salary-cap space for Jackson to even sign the franchise tag, so they would have to create room for him to do so. According to Over the Cap, the Patriots have $8.3 million available.

If Jackson does end up signing the franchise tag, it won’t be the first time he’ll be playing on a “prove it” deal. Last offseason, the Patriots could have negotiated an extension with Jackson, then a restricted free agent, but instead tendered him at the second-round level for a one-year, $3.4 million deal. Then, during the season, the Patriots offered him an extension but the parties did not agree to terms.

With his contract situation remaining a talking point for almost two years now, Jackson has seemingly said all the right things.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach Belichick,” he said in November. “It’s a place that gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

