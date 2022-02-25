Bruins win in overtime in first visit to Seattle to face Kraken

The win, backed by Linus Ullmark’s 25 saves, lifted the Bruins to 30-17-4 for the season and gave them a .627 points percentage, slightly better than the Capitals, who still hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

DeBrusk, promoted to first-line duty for the first time this season, swooped in with 33 seconds gone in overtime and connected for his second goal of the night, handing the Bruins a 3-2 win at Climate Pledge Arena.

SEATTLE — The Bruins kicked off their longest road trip of the season Thursday night, and it was Jake DeBrusk who gave the Kraken the final kick.

The Capitals, 4-1 losers to the Rangers earlier in the night, fell to 28-16-9 and now have 65 points and a .613 points percentage.

The Bruins celebrate Thursday's win over the Kraken in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The first period didn’t feature much scoring, though DeBrusk swatted home his third goal in three games to provide the 1-1 tie into the break.

But overall, there was plenty of action, with the Bruins squeezing off no fewer than 30 shot attempts at Kraken goalie Phillip Grubauer. Even with all that firepower, including 17 shots that made it to the net, the Bruins could do no better than go into the intermission at 1-1.

DeBrusk, promoted to first-line duty for the first time this season, scored while working on a line with Erik Haula and Craig Smith, and it was one of the club’s least-threating attempts of the period. Haula passed out from behind the net with a floating puck that ex-Bruins blue liner Jeremy Lauzon tried to swat aside. The deflected puck bounced off Grubauer, fell to the goal line, and an alert DeBrusk tapped it over the line for the 1-1 equalizer with 2:27 to go in the period.

Earlier, only 3:29 into the first, ex-Flamed defenseman Mark Giordano scored a shorthanded goal, only the fourth this season allowed by the Bruins, to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins, pressing on the power play, were guilty of a poor line change, which led to the alert Giordano blitzing alone into the offensive zone and nailing a sizzling wrister by a defenseless Ullmark. It was Seattle’s first shot of the night.

The Bruins, aided by five power plays in the first, squeezed off the 30 shots over the first 20 minutes. Of course, 29 of those attempts did not get cashed in for a goal.

To underscore the Bruins’ offensive futility in the first, they went 0 for 5 on the man advantage over a cumulative 9:22, nearly half the period. It was a continuation of the Bruins’ frustrations on the power play. During Brad Marchand’s six-game suspension, they were 1 for 14 on the man-advantage.

David Pastrnak got the Bruins' offense going with a second-period goal. Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

David Pastrnak, turned back on six shots in the first period, finally lifted the Bruins to the lead, 2-1, with one of his patented one-time slappers from the left circle at 6:47 of the second.

The play began with Patrice Bergeron winning a draw in the circle, which led to two quick passes, Matt Grzelcyk to Charlie McAvoy, and then McAvoy across the slot for a shot-ready Pastrnak. Bang. Pastrnak drove the puck high and inside the left post, with loads of room left open by Grubauer, who was late covering the post after initially thinking McAvoy was going to shoot from the right side.

Advertisement

The Bruins again were a mess in their offensive zone on the Kraken’s 2-2 equalizer. Mike Reilly was the lone blue liner back when Jordan Eberle carried down the right side as the front man on a three-on-one break. Opting not to pass, Eberle closed to the net, watched Reilly drop to the ice, and then lifted a sharp backhander to the top left side on Ullmark. All tied up wit 6:41 to go before the break.

