Daniel Berger moves atop Honda leader board with another 65

Miguel Angel Jimenez felt the breeze at his back and pulled a 6-iron, believing it would be the perfect club at Tucson National’s 196-yard seventh hole. He was dead on. Jimenez’s ace propelled him to a 6-under 66 in breezy conditions to match Jeff Sluman for the first-round lead at the Cologuard Classic. Jimenez won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii and kick-started his round at Tucson National with the ace.

Daniel Berger — playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — had a three-shot lead through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama eagled the par-5 18th as darkness was closing in, finishing a round of 69 and ending the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68). Mark Hubbard (64) was another shot back at 6 under, as was Adam Svensson — who hit all 18 greens on his way to a 65 and finished with a par at 6:41 p.m., 22 minutes after sundown. Berger’s 10-under 130 tied the third-lowest score through 36 holes since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007. Berger had a five-birdie, zero-bogey opening round Thursday and was nearly as flawless Friday, with six birdies and a bogey.

FOOTBALL

Sean McVay no longer pursuing TV gig

It looks like Sean McVay will still be on the sideline as the Los Angeles Rams seek to defend their Super Bowl title next season. Following multiple reports that walked back rumors that the 36-year-old would depart the head coaching ranks for television this offseason, ESPN reported that McVay “is not pursuing any television opportunities” and is committed to a sixth season with the Rams. McVay’s Rams are 62-29 in his five years in charge, reaching the Super Bowl following the 2018 season before winning a championship earlier this month over the Bengals.

SOCCER

Champions League final moved from Russia to Paris

European soccer’s governing body UEFA voted to move this season’s Champions League final, the showcase game on the Continent’s sporting calendar, to Paris as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The game, on May 28, had been scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, in a stadium built for 2018 World Cup and financed by Russian energy giant Gazprom, a major UEFA sponsor. It will take place instead at the Stade de France, in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. It will be the first time France has hosted the final since 2006. UEFA said it had made the decision as a result of “the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.”

Gio Reyna vows to be ready for qualifying

Gio Reyna is certain he’ll be fit again in time to help the United States qualify for the World Cup. The Americans have a final round of qualifiers against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rico next month and Reyna said on Friday he was “pretty positive” he’ll be there. “I don’t really have too many worries that I won’t be able to go to the national team,” Reyna said in an online call. “I haven’t been for a long time and it’s three really important games now so I’ll really give everything and, yeah, I’ll make sure I’m there.” The World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Qatar. Reyna feared the worst last Sunday when his first start for Borussia Dortmund in six months ended just as the team was getting started in a 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reyna left the field in tears, convinced he’d just suffered a recurrence of the right hamstring injury that had kept him out for most of the season ... Brazil coach Tite will step down after the World Cup in Qatar in December. “I am very aware of my presence. It goes until the end of the World Cup,” Tite said on Friday in an interview with SporTV channel. “This is not the moment to talk about it, but I don’t want to hide as well.” He’s been in charge since 2016.

BASKETBALL

Rajon Rondo out of Cavs lineup with toe sprain

Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland ... Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. The league announced the fine , saying it stemmed from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during the NBA All-Star weekend, including following the game on Sunday night ... Derrick Rose had another procedure on his right ankle , just as it appeared he was close to returning to the New York Knicks. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose wasn’t in pain but was feeling discomfort. The 33-year-old point guard had recently begun practicing fully after he had surgery on the ankle in December.

MISCELLANY

Bob Baffert denied stay of suspension

Kentucky’s racing director has denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension by stewards in their ruling that also disqualified Medina Spirit as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards on Monday suspended Baffert for 90 days, effective March 8 through June 5, and fined the Hall of Fame trainer $7,500. They also stripped the now-deceased Medina Spirit of the victory for testing positive for the steroid betamethasone following the Derby last May 1 ... The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced were not released ... Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday ... Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.