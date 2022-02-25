EMass wrestling: Shawsheen’s Sidney Tildsley headlines Athletes of the Week

Mark and Mattew Botello, Hingham — The brothers each won Division 2 titles at GameOn in Fitchburg, earning bids to Saturday’s All-State championship. Matthew, a 120-pound freshman, pinned his foe in the final in 32 seconds. Mark, a senior at 145 pounds, registered his pin in 1:02.
Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — The junior 126-pounder took home the Division 1 award for most pins in the least amount of time, defeating each of his four opponents in a combined 3:17.
Deric Lipski, Oliver Ames — The senior entered the Division 2 state tournament as the No. 2 seed at 160 pounds. But he brought home the Tigers’ first state championship after defeating Monty Tech’s Xavian Natal, 10-5, in the finals.
Cameron Phillips, Milford — None of his matches went past the early second period, as the junior pinned his way to a Division 2 championship at 195 pounds.
Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen — Named the outstanding wrestler at the Division 1 championship, the freshman captured the 132-pound title after winning a hard-fought final bout against St. John Prep’s Adam Schaeublin.
Anthony Touchette, Holliston — In a chaotic 106-pound Division 3 bracket in which three double-digit seeds advanced to the semifinals, senior pinned three of his four opponents on the way to the championship.
Joe Tully, Carver — Seeded second at 152 pounds, the junior was the outstanding wrestler at the Division 3 championship after pinning his first three opponents and defeating Wayland’s Greg Deeley, 4-0, in the final.
