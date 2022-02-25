fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING | ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: Shawsheen’s Sidney Tildsley headlines Athletes of the Week

By Ethan McDowell Globe Correspondent,Updated February 25, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Shawsheen Tech freshman Sidney Tildsley (purple) rallied to beat Adam Schaeublin of St. John's Prep in the 132-pound final at the Division 1 championship last Saturday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Mark and Mattew Botello, Hingham — The brothers each won Division 2 titles at GameOn in Fitchburg, earning bids to Saturday’s All-State championship. Matthew, a 120-pound freshman, pinned his foe in the final in 32 seconds. Mark, a senior at 145 pounds, registered his pin in 1:02.

Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — The junior 126-pounder took home the Division 1 award for most pins in the least amount of time, defeating each of his four opponents in a combined 3:17.

Deric Lipski, Oliver Ames — The senior entered the Division 2 state tournament as the No. 2 seed at 160 pounds. But he brought home the Tigers’ first state championship after defeating Monty Tech’s Xavian Natal, 10-5, in the finals.

Cameron Phillips, Milford — None of his matches went past the early second period, as the junior pinned his way to a Division 2 championship at 195 pounds.

Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen — Named the outstanding wrestler at the Division 1 championship, the freshman captured the 132-pound title after winning a hard-fought final bout against St. John Prep’s Adam Schaeublin.

Anthony Touchette, Holliston — In a chaotic 106-pound Division 3 bracket in which three double-digit seeds advanced to the semifinals, senior pinned three of his four opponents on the way to the championship.

Joe Tully, Carver — Seeded second at 152 pounds, the junior was the outstanding wrestler at the Division 3 championship after pinning his first three opponents and defeating Wayland’s Greg Deeley, 4-0, in the final.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.

