EMass wrestling: Shawsheen’s Sidney Tildsley headlines Athletes of the Week

Mark and Mattew Botello, Hingham — The brothers each won Division 2 titles at GameOn in Fitchburg, earning bids to Saturday’s All-State championship. Matthew, a 120-pound freshman, pinned his foe in the final in 32 seconds. Mark, a senior at 145 pounds, registered his pin in 1:02.

Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — The junior 126-pounder took home the Division 1 award for most pins in the least amount of time, defeating each of his four opponents in a combined 3:17.

Deric Lipski, Oliver Ames — The senior entered the Division 2 state tournament as the No. 2 seed at 160 pounds. But he brought home the Tigers’ first state championship after defeating Monty Tech’s Xavian Natal, 10-5, in the finals.