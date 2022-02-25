A fierce competitive edge has thrust Manchester Essex senior swimmer Shea Furse into the fast lane

But Furse wasn’t at the Olympics, even if she was competing like she was. She was playing a game of sharks and minnows during a winter break practice at the Beverly YMCA.

“You would think she was at the Olympics,” Manchester Essex coach Caitlin Eramo said.

Shea Furse was going to do anything it took to score points.

Furse’s competitive edge propelled her to two sectional titles — one in the 200 freestyle (1:50.15) and the other in the 500 free (4:55.79). — at the North sectional championships held Feb. 12 at Milford High, both of which shattered meet records.

The Manchester Essex senior, who will swim at the University of Georgia next season, has built her swimming career around creating competition out of every situation.

“I really enjoy swimming with people that are my speed or that are faster,” Furse said. “It makes me more motivated because I want to be where they are.”

But when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closure of pools across the state and threatened her ability to compete, Furse got creative.

Her mother, Donna, a former Ironman athlete, perused Ironman Facebook groups until she determined that the water of the Atlantic Ocean behind their Manchester home was warm enough for Furse to swim in. Donning a wetsuit, boots, and polar gloves, Furse swam laps for half an hour at a time throughout the early months of 2020.

“I worked out every day,” Furse said. “I swam as much as I could under the circumstances.”

When the weather warmed up, Furse relocated to her 12-yard backyard pool — half the length of a traditional competition pool. She fashioned pool noodles into lane lines and caution tape into backstroke flags.

Even when the YMCA reopened in the fall, she couldn’t get in the hours that she needed, and taking classes full remotely, she moved down to Florida to practice and compete with the Sarasota Sharks.

Furse went to extreme lengths in pursuit of a goal she had set from early in her swim career: to swim at a top Division I college program. But when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down her traditional training schedule, she didn’t yet have the times she needed to generate interest from those programs.

“They were always emailing me back saying ‘Oh, you’re not fast enough. Email us back when you hit these specific times,’” Furse said. “It was motivating. … I was like, OK, my goal is to go to these schools and show them that I am fast enough.”

While training with the Sarasota Sharks, Furse hit those times and committed to Georgia during her junior year. She didn’t swim for Manchester Essex in the 2020-21 season, instead sticking with Phoenix Swim Club when she returned to Massachusetts. But for her senior year, she has led a small-but-mighty Hornets squad of just 16 total swimmers.

“She just does an incredible job of encouraging them, whether it’s a hard set in practice or whether it’s an event that they haven’t competed before, and she always goes out of her way to help others set goals,” Eramo said.

One beneficiary of Furse’s leadership is her longtime friend Ava Magnuson, who took a seven-year hiatus from swimming before transferring to Manchester Essex this year as a junior. She and Furse rekindled a childhood friendship, and Eramo said that Furse’s influence has helped Magnuson drop four seconds off her 50 freestyle time.

“She has made it so much more fun, and she really got me back into the sport,” Magnuson said.

Magnuson and Furse earned spots on the Hornets’ state-bound 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, and will compete in Saturday’s Division 2 championships at Boston University.

“It’s going be great because there’s going be some good competition,” Furse said.

The Division 1 girls’ and boys’ championships are scheduled for BU on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with 1:30 start times. Per the college’s guidelines, no spectators are allowed.

Diving In

▪ Three generations of Foleys will take the pool deck at Sunday’s Division 2 boys’ state meet at BU. Former Weston head coach Pete Foley will serve as the meet director. His son, Mike Foley, is the head coach at Wayland, and his grandson, Brady Foley, qualified to compete in the 100 backstroke.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Pete Foley said. “It’s so special. I remember when I retired in 2007, they had the pool dedication at Weston, and Mike brought Brady in his arms. I think he was like two months old. … This kind of caps it all.”

Since 2007, Pete Foley has stayed invested in EMass swimming, working closely with the state meet as well as officiating collegiate meets in the area. After one year without a traditional state meet — last year’s was moved to a virtual format — Foley said he’s most excited for the swimmers to get back to regular competition.

“I think sometimes you don’t appreciate what you have until you don’t have it,” he said. “So with last year being completely barren of any head-to-head competition, not only in the dual meets, but obviously at the end of the season meets, I think the kids are really happy to be back at it.”

▪ Dover-Sherborn senior Ava Yablonski, who has committed to the University of Minnesota, was the sole double individual event winner at the girls’ South sectional, taking the top prize in the 50 freestyle (24.39) and 100 free (51.95). On the boys’ side, though Bishop Feehan took the top prize, no swimmer won more than one individual event. Feehan’s Nathan Coleman won the 100 backstroke (52.74), and Ryan Shute was first in the 200 freestyle (1:45.99) for the Shamrocks.

▪ The Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving championships began Thursday. Hosted by Germantown Academy, Mercersburg Academy, and Peddie School at Franklin and Marshall College, the meet features teams from across the country, including Phillips Andover. Andover junior Christopher Xia holds the top seed time in the 100 yard breaststroke. He set a New England record in the 100 meter version of the event on Feb. 12 with a time of 1:03.67.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.