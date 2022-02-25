Formula 1 won’t hold race in Russia following Ukraine invasion

LONDON — Formula One has pulled its race from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Friday it would be “impossible” to hold the race in Sochi under the current circumstances.

The Russian Grand Prix had been scheduled for Sept. 25.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” F1 said in a statement. “Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”