Fresh challenges await as Revolution embark on a new season

“Forget about 2021, as a starting point,” Arena said in a Zoom call Friday. “That has no relationship to what faces us in 2022. It’s a new season. I think we have to find our identity all over again.

Working against them is a demanding schedule involving three competitions: CONCACAF Champions League, US Open Cup, and the regular season, which begins with a visit to the Portland Timbers Saturday night.

Last year, the Revolution completed the best regular season in MLS history. This time, they should show improvement, as Bruce Arena bolstered the roster with US national teamers Jozy Altidore, Omar Gonzalez, and Sebastian Lletget. But don’t expect the Revolution to finish with a record better than their 22-5-7 mark of last season.

“It’ll be challenging. I think we’re no longer a secret. I think teams know that we have a good team and they’ll be prepared for us.

“We have some new players. It’s going to take time. We’ve built a team that hopefully has some depth. We’re going to find that out, obviously, as the season goes. So it’s a new year, different challenges and hopefully we’ll be up to the task.”

The Revolution had two Champions League matches canceled this month as Haiti’s Cavaly AS failed to procure visas, but they will open the tournament against UNAM Pumas (Mexico) at home March 10. If the they advance, they could play as many as 15 games before the end of April. Last year, the Revolution did not play their 15th game until late July.

Arena, who signed a contract extension this month, is clearly shooting for the top. He won his last championship with the US, capturing the 2017 Gold Cup, and he has not won the MLS Cup since 2014 with the Los Angeles Galaxy, a league-record fifth title.

But first, the Revolution must confront the season-opener jinx. They have not won a season-opening game since 2013, and in 26 seasons, they have a 5-14-7 all-time mark in the first match.

Playing away from home has been an obstacle — the Revolution have made their season debut at home only once — and even Arena has been unable to break through.

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson, a 2022 SuperDraft pick of the Revolution, went all-out in practice Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In 2020, the Revolution lost, 2-1, to Montreal, with Arena saying about the artificial turf at Olympic Stadium “that surface shouldn’t be allowed, honestly.” Last year, in a 2-2 tie at Chicago, the Revolution imploded early and nearly fell behind by three goals in 12 minutes, before Arena adjusted the formation.

The Revolution then went on a season-long hot streak, leading the league in scoring (1.88 goals per game), before being eliminated by New York City FC on penalty kicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Continuity should work in the Revolution’s favor, as only one starter departed after last season — right winger Tajon Buchanan to Belgium’s Club Brugge on a $7 million transfer. Lletget is set to take Buchanan’s place in the lineup, though he will likely play on the left side. Gonzalez, a three-time MLS Best XI selection, has replaced Henry Kessler in central defense, pairing with Andrew Farrell in the preseason.

The other starters include four Best XI selections from last year (Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, MVP Carles Gil, Matt Turner), outside backs Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones, and holding midfielders Tommy McNamara and Matt Polster.

Altidore, acquired as a free agent from Toronto, is set to come off the bench in a role similar to Teal Bunbury, who was sent to Nashville.

“Our goal is to continue improving, try to be a better team,” Gil said. “We had an amazing season last year with the Supporters’ Shield. Of course, we want to try to win it again. I think it’s a very important trophy because it shows who’s the best team for the whole year.

“So, hopefully we win again and try to win MLS Cup. I think it’s better to try to think game by game, be focused on Saturday, have a good start like last season, and we’ll see what happens.”

Arena has been keeping things quiet leading up to the opener, playing two closed-door matches — victories over Hartford Athletic (2-0) and the El Paso Locomotive (4-1) at Gillette Stadium — and refusing comment on a possible foot injury sustained by Turner.

“I’m not interested in talking about any injuries with the players,” Arena said Friday. “We’ll have a lineup set later today for tomorrow. We’ll leave it at that.”

The Revolution have an 0-2-3 record in visits to Portland since 2011, but took a 3-1 preseason win over the Timbers at Providence Park in 2020.

“They have one of the great home-field environments in the league,” Arena said. “It’s an urban stadium, so it’s sitting right in the middle of the city. It’s an exciting venue for the fans.

“It’s certainly challenging for the opposing team, but there’s some similarities. We were here two years ago preseason, so we know the facility.

“We’re playing on the same surface we have in Gillette, so we’re not as handicapped as one might think. I think we’ll be able to adjust to circumstances and hopefully play a good game.”