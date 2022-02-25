Chelmsford freshman Thomas Brown has dominated heavyweight ranks, now the All-State Championship awaits

A week ago, at the Division 1 state championships in Fitchburg, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Brown became the second freshman to win a heavyweight title with his 7-2 decision over Catholic Memorial’s Kyle King.

At 9:30 the next morning, Brown was back in the training room, putting in work to prepare for this weekend’s All-State Championship, back at GameOn in Fitchburg, where he is seeded second, with a potential rematch against the lone opponent to deal him a loss this season.

These bright lights are not new for the Chelmsford freshman, but the All-State stage is. When Brown takes the mat for his first-round match Saturday morning, he will be bringing multiple tournament titles and a nearly-perfect record along with him.

It does not matter where he is wrestling, or who Brown is matched up against. He has his winning formula, and he sticks to it. When it’s time for him to compete, Brown removes himself from the chaos of the championship tournaments, finding space to put on his headphones, remove all distractions, and lock in.

That mentality has resulted in a 37-1 record, a Lowell Holiday title, and sectional and state championships.

“He’s an athlete,” said Chelmsford coach Chris Piscione, noting that Brown and Evan Kinney (106 pounds in 2018) are the only freshmen in the program’s rich history to win state titles.

“He hits 6-4, 250, but he’s an athlete. He’s got a work ethic that I have never seen. He outworks everyone.”

His father, Bob (’81), is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame after competing for the Lions in football, basketball, baseball, track, and wrestling

Brown had no idea that he made history at the state tournament until his father told him a few days after his championship run.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Brown said. “But [I’m] not really worried about records right now, just focused on the next match.”

The elder Brown, who went on to start on the offensive line at the University of Pittsburgh, now mentors his son on the gridiron, where Thomas was the starting center for coach George Peterson and the Lions last fall.

At times, Peterson said the coaches have to reel in Brown’s physicality — he tries to drive opponents 15-20 yards downfield.

“He’s a big kid, he plays hard, he loves the physical part of the game,” Peterson said. “He wants to be very good, so he’s very coachable.”

In his conversations leading up to the state tournament, Piscione told Brown to take the tournament match-by-match. Brown has never wavered from his composed demeanor regardless of the stage.

After receiving a first-round bye in the 285-pound bracket, Brown had some unexpected free time before his quarterfinal match. Once again, he remained consistent in his preparation and wasted no time once he got the opportunity to wrestle.

“It didn’t really change anything,” Brown said. “I just had to do what I normally do and not let it ruin my day, and I had to stay focused.”

His 28-second pin in his second-round bout was an authoritative win, but it was his strategy that stood out to Piscione. During the second half of the season, Piscione and Brown were honing in on specific situations, including double underhooks. The freshman followed his coach’s guidance and pulled off the underhooks early in his first matchup. He put his opponent on his back and quickly secured the sub-30 second pin.

“For me, I’m pumped,” Piscione said. “I’m like, hey, we’re seeing what we’ve been drilling. It’s finally coming together at the right time of the year. You know, this is a perfect situation for us. And for him.”

Brown competed as an eighth grader after receiving a waiver, and after wrestling almost 40 matches this winter, it is not surprising that he has begun to match up against familiar faces during his championship run.

In the semifinals, he wrestled against St. John Prep’s Charlie Smith for the fourth time this season. Smith, the No. 14 seed, was on a two-pin run going into the match. Brown said there is a little more pressure when you’re matched up against someone you have already beat before, especially someone with the strength of Smith.

“He’s just a really strong kid, really had to move,” Brown said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s tough.”

The St. John’s Prep junior stalled out of the match, and Brown moved on to the finals. Facing King in the championship, Brown knew he had to avoid his opponent’s throws and rely on his size advantage. The freshman prevailed, and history was made.

Brown now turns his attention to All-States, with a chance to avenge his one loss of the season. Top-seeded Dominic Silva, from Bridgewater-Raynham, defeated Brown earlier this year at the Woburn tournament. Brown plans to take the tournament one bout at a time and, if he ends up matched up against Silva in the finals, expect one of the more exciting matches of the tournament.

“After that loss, I think it kind of made me more motivated to go out and win,” Brown said. “And now the rematch, I feel pretty confident, but I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be a good match, and we’ll see what happens.”

Thomas Brown was in a celebratory mood after winning the Division 1 heavyweight title last Saturday in Fitchburg, raising his record to 37-1. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Near falls

▪ After winning a sectional title two years ago, Arlington’s Denis Cha is not wasting his final opportunity to add postseason medals to his collection.

Wrestling at 195 pounds, the senior pinned a pair of opponents, and he only gave up two points in the other two matches to win the Division 1 state title after winning another sectional championship the week prior. Pairing his combination of speed and strength with a lot of research into his opponents before matches this season has paid off.

Prior to his finals matchup against Chris Garcia of Lawrence, Cha said he asked 30 people at the tournament for advice on the matchup. He ended up winning in a 8-1 decision to grow his record to 33-0.

“I don’t think he really has any weaknesses,” Arlington coach Kevin Cummings said. “I think he wrestles tough from all three positions. He’s comfortable in all the situations.”

“He’s not the strongest guy in the weight class, but he’s strong enough not to be overpowered. He moves well, switches off from one thing to another. He’s very fluid, and he’s very athletic.”

Cha is the top seed in his weight class, and with that comes the level of expectation that his undefeated record already carries.

“I just need to approach every single match with super, super focused intensity and keep my wits about me,” Cha said. “And I think, if I do that, I might just win All States.”

▪ Following the individual state tournament on Feb. 19, the MIAA announced its year-end awards. Chelmsford coach Chris Piscione was named Division 1 Coach of the Year, PJ Boccia took home the honor in Division 2 following Milfrod’s title run, and Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak won the award for Division 3. Nick Wormald (Haverhill) was the Division 1 Assistant Coach of the Year, with Carl Pawlowski (Hingham) and Terry Camara (Ashland) receiving the awards for Division 2 and 3 respectively.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.