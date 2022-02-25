How a last-minute change of plans led Paige McCormick to Merrimack for her final season of eligibility

“I really wasn’t ready to give up basketball,” said McCormick, a graduate student on the Merrimack College women’s basketball team, “but at the same time since September [2020] I had been looking for graduate assistant positions and jobs that have to do with basketball since I want to get into coaching.”

To play or not to play, that was her ultimate question.

Paige McCormick paced back and forth in her Heuvelton, N.Y., childhood bedroom not quite sure what to do.

McCormick, who started playing basketball in second grade, ultimately put her coaching career on hold to play one last season. A 5-foot-11 forward, McCormick played three seasons at UMass before transferring to Division 2 Roberts Wesleyan last season. With the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, McCormick had options.

Merrimack coach Kelly Morrone initially became aware of McCormick as an aspiring coach after receiving an email containing McCormick’s application for a graduate assistant role from a Merrimack administrator. It appeared to be a good fit so Morrone called McCormick to offer her the graduate assistant job with one week to decide. Still in limbo, McCormick entered the transfer portal.

After verbally committing to another school, McCormick called Morrone and declined the graduate assistant position, McCormick telling Morrone she still wanted to play.

“Well, I want you to come play for me,” Morrone responded. A scholarship had just opened up. McCormick had to tell the other program she had a different offer she couldn’t pass up. It all happened within a span of 20 minutes

McCormick said she felt “terrible” about changing her commitment but Merrimack checked all the boxes.

“I didn’t want somebody to count on me and not have me, but I knew at that moment I needed to do what was best for me,” McCormick said. “I was all stressed, but I’m really glad it worked out.”

In terms of a coaching career, Morrone sees many qualities in McCormick that should translate. Her ability to pick up three college systems in three years demonstrates adaptability.

“I think she is very good at seeing the big picture of things, the whole and how the system works,” Morrone said. “It’s not easy to navigate changes the way she does. Coaching is about bobbing and weaving, and just that innate ability is going to suit her well.”

McCormick, averaging 6 points and five rebounds is relishing her season at Merrimack (8-16, 6-10 Northeast Conference), one she described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” The Warriors are not eligible for the conference tournament as they are in their second of four years transitioning to full Division 1 membership. If things work out, McCormick would be interested in staying with the program next year as part of the coaching staff. If not, she’ll still embark on her coaching journey.

“I’ve been through a lot with basketball, and I really see myself helping out the younger generation, taking what I’ve learned playing and passing that forward,” said McCormick, who is adding a master’s in community health education to her undergraduate degree in health administration. “There’s a lot I’d like to change about the coaching side of basketball.”

Patriot League parity

Holy Cross (18-9, 12-4) heads into the weekend atop the Patriot League standings. Boston University (15-12, 11-5), Bucknell (20-7, 11-5), and American (18-8, 11-5) are a game back of the Crusaders. Lehigh (18-9, 10-6) is two games out of first place but beat BU twice. BU hosts Bucknell on Saturday at 2 p.m. and visits Holy Cross on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to wrap up its regular season.

The Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship tournament, which begins March 5, seems to be wide open.

UMass clinches double bye

UMass (22-6, 10-4) clinched a top-four seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. UMass advanced to the conference championship last season and returns the entire roster from that run. At 71.8 points per game, UMass leads the conference in scoring. Rhode Island, which is tied with Dayton atop the conference standings, set a program record with its 22nd win Wednesday night, 67-54 over St. Bonaventure.

BC’s Garraud garners ACC honor

Boston College senior point guard Marnelle Garraud, of Lynn, was one of 54 Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes selected as 2022 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients. Garraud, an information systems/business analytics major, finished her undergraduate degree in December and is working on a MBA.