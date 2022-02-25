Jake DeBrusk is on a hot streak, but why won’t he say why he wants the Bruins to trade him?

“I respectfully plead the fifth on all of those,” he said, when I asked during a small post-game media scrum if he finally would reveal why he wants to leave. “I just want to talk about the game and stuff.

It is now more than 90 days since his request to be traded became public, and the 25-year-old winger finally made his first public comments here late Thursday night, after he knocked home the OT closer in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Kraken.

SEATTLE – Whatever’s bugging Jake DeBrusk, he still won’t say. In fact, it’s hard to tell if anything is bugging him anymore.

Advertisement

“Obviously, I haven’t talked to you guys in a while, and it’s a fair question, but I won’t be answering that.”

Three months gone by, and now with four goals in his last three games, might DeBrusk consider rescinding his request to play elsewhere?

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Umm … I think I just said the answer, in that sense of, I don’t want to be a distraction or anything,” he added. “You know, it’s one of those things obviously, it’s a tough situation and I am focusing day to day, like I said earlier in the year.”

So for the moment, DeBrusk remains with the Bruins, only now as a contributor on the club’s No. 1 line, riding with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Coach Bruce Cassidy upgraded him to first class during Wednesday’s workout here, and he responded, potting the 1-1 equalizer late in the first period and then finishing off a speedy advance to the net with the winning tuck by Kraken tender Phillipp Grubauer.

It is, without a doubt, one of the strangest circumstances in recent team history. Very few Bruins players ever ask to leave, something that was true even during Harry Sinden’s tenure as general manager when money was a dirty five-letter word on Causeway Street. It’s a hockey town and hockey players generally and genuinely like it, no matter how big or small their paycheck.

Advertisement

Now we have DeBrusk, once positioned prominently as part of the franchise’s future scoring core, apparently still eager to play somewhere else in the NHL, all the while still on the club, still being toggled up and down the lineup by Cassidy.

On Monday, he was the fourth line left winger, which often is one bad shift from being scratched for the next game. Three nights later, he was on his off-wing, riding sidecar with two guys who could be headed for the Hall of Fame (Bergeron for sure, and Marchand if he doesn’t cross-check the voting committee into the HHOF Country Club pool).

Sounds like a pretty good life, right? DeBrusk, by the way, is banking $4.85 million this year, an indication of the kind of confidence management had in him when he signed his two-year deal only some 16 month ago in November of 2020. But that now seems ages ago, so many dreams gone by.

Noting first that it might sound funny, I asked him if he is now feeling like the old Jake, the one who was full of promise and glee and energy his first couple of seasons in town.

“Um, I mean it’s on the track,” he said. “It’s on the right way … yeah, any time the puck goes in the net, it feels the same. But I wouldn’t look too far into that. I think that I’ve tried to forget about everything, even the good first two years, technically, and the last two … but I’ve started to gain some traction for the first time in a while and that is something that every player wants.”

Advertisement

Some of that, he said, is the product of simple puck luck and “some different things that kinda happen”. He did not provide the nature of those kinda things.

“I’ve always wanted to help this team,’ he said, “so to be able to contribute that way [with goals] is the best way I can.”

One thing is certain: GM Don Sweeney’s chances of finding a bona fide trade partner in a DeBrusk deal has taken off like Tesla stock the last few games.

With his best scoring stretch since prior to the onset of Covid, DeBrusk has bumped his line this year to 11-8—19 in 46 games. It’s a far cry from where he was projected to be here in his fifth NHL season, approaching 300 career games, but it’s likewise a far cry from a couple of weeks ago when it looked like Sweeney might be lucky to deal him for a pair of scuffed leather Tacks at Play It Again Sports.

Maybe he’s here Friday (practice here is at 2:30 pm ET) and gone tomorrow. Or maybe the new Jake suddenly wakes up and thinks the team that liked him well enough nearly seven years ago to make him the 14th pick in the entry draft really isn’t such a bad fit after all. A lot of teams, perhaps 31 in number, would’t have him riding on the first line this week, and maybe not next.

Advertisement

But who knows? Maybe he doesn’t even know what the best fit is for him anymore, which is not all that uncommon for 25-year-olds, or for some who are 5, 10, or 15 years older. Life is a process, and processing rates vary.

He was surprised, he said, when Cassidy came to him to prior to Wednesday’s workout and presented him with the idea of playing on the first line.

“Yeah, actually I was,” he said. “I mean it’s one of those things where you don’t necessarily know. It changes a lot day to day, especially with different things going on. But it makes sense almost, in a way, that I would get possibly a look there. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t necessarily ready for it, but we had a talk about it, and picked each other’s brain …”

He remembered that some time at right wing last year didn’t work well for him. Then he thought about the chance of playing with Marchand and Bergeron.

“Playing with two players like that,” he noted, “usually when you’re a young guy, I’m still 25, when you play with players like that you usually want to force feed them the puck because you have so much respect, right? Obviously, I’d rather it be in their hands anyway, but we kinda talked about that as well — and my past experience of playing with David Krejci and Rick Nash, and practicing with these guys for five year, that’s where we landed.”

Advertisement

The next landing spot is San Jose, and Cassidy left Seattle planning to have DeBrusk back on the first line. Provided, of course, that he hasn’t been traded.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.