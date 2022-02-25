Limited progress on MLB labor front; Manfred, Clark meet 1-on-1

Representatives in Major League Baseball’s labor impasse made progress on draft order Friday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, but there was no movement on the significant issues that remain.

MLB has set a hard deadline of Monday for an agreement to be in place to save the 162-game regular season. Though there is hope the draft issue can be resolved soon, and commissioner Rob Manfred met 1-on-1 Friday with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, the clock continues to tick louder.

Three more days of spring training games, March 5-7, were canceled following the meetings Friday, according to an MLB spokesman.