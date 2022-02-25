fb-pixel Skip to main content
Limited progress on MLB labor front; Manfred, Clark meet 1-on-1

By Michael Silverman Globe Staff,Updated February 25, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., is the spring training home of the Cardinals and Marlins, and also the site of the 2022 MLB labor negotiations.Michael Silverman/Globe Staff

Representatives in Major League Baseball’s labor impasse made progress on draft order Friday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, but there was no movement on the significant issues that remain.

MLB has set a hard deadline of Monday for an agreement to be in place to save the 162-game regular season. Though there is hope the draft issue can be resolved soon, and commissioner Rob Manfred met 1-on-1 Friday with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, the clock continues to tick louder.

Three more days of spring training games, March 5-7, were canceled following the meetings Friday, according to an MLB spokesman.

The sides plan to talk again Saturday in Jupiter, Fla., where they have been holding daily meetings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

This story will be updated.

