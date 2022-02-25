Limited progress on MLB labor front; Manfred, Clark meet 1-on-1

Representatives in Major League Baseball’s labor impasse made progress on draft order Friday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, but there was no movement on the significant issues that remain.
MLB has set a hard deadline of Monday for an agreement to be in place to save the 162-game regular season. Though there is hope the draft issue can be resolved soon, and commissioner Rob Manfred met 1-on-1 Friday with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, the clock continues to tick louder.
Three more days of spring training games, March 5-7, were canceled following the meetings Friday, according to an MLB spokesman.
Advertisement
The sides plan to talk again Saturday in Jupiter, Fla., where they have been holding daily meetings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
This story will be updated.
Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.