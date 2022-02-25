Luke Kornet grateful for a little stability with Celtics after unpredictable start to season

Kornet has played for five different teams over the last four months, with the Celtics’ G League affiliate in Maine serving as his home base between bigger stops. When the NBA created 10-day hardship exceptions as it was being battered by COVID-19 cases in December, it created opportunities for players such as Kornet. But it also created some mayhem.

As a player constantly operating on the fringes of the NBA, Celtics center Luke Kornet understands that after one season ends, there is a good chance the next one will begin somewhere else. But even for him, this year has been excessive.

Advertisement

“This year has definitely been the most chaotic,” said Kornet, who recently signed with the Celtics for the remainder of this season. “I don’t know if many guys have ever been through this kind of situation. But you learn what you’re able to control and what you can’t.”

Kornet, 26, finished last season with Boston, and after being passed over in free agency last summer, agreed to a deal as a Celtics affiliate player in Maine. That would allow him to sign with any NBA team at any time while also having access to some of the Celtics’ resources. In November, he left Maine to play for USA Basketball in a FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

He was eager to put on a strong performance at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas in late December. But when he arrived it became clear the event would be abnormal and unsettled.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant had begun ripping through the NBA, and Commissioner Adam Silver ruled that teams could sign players to 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions to replace any player sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocols. The G League’s pipeline to the NBA began to flow like never before.

Advertisement

Kornet was at Maine’s shootaround before a game in Las Vegas when general manager Remy Cofield told him the Cavaliers intended to sign him to a 10-day contract.

“These opportunities come up pretty fast,” Cofield said. “The next day, we got him on a flight and he was out of there.”

Kornet moved into a hotel for his stop in Cleveland, and the team’s first game after signing him, ironically, was at TD Garden against the Celtics. After that 10-day deal expired Kornet returned to Maine so he could accompany his wife and child on a flight to Nashville. The following day he signed a 10-day contract with the Bucks, the defending NBA champions.

“Things were all over the place,” Kornet said. “You’re just trying to meet who you have to meet.”

In hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 within their team, the Bucks didn’t hold a practice or shootaround during Kornet’s time there. Coach Mike Budenholzer also was out after testing positive for the virus. Kornet completed a couple individual workouts, but mostly just went to games and then back to his hotel.

By mid-January the league had mostly bounced back from the Omicron surge and rosters gradually returned to normal. Kornet returned to Maine, unsure where this odd season would take him next.

Then the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline arrived, and opportunity knocked. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens completed a sweeping series of moves in which seven players were traded away and only Derrick White and Daniel Theis were brought back in return.

Advertisement

Suddenly, the Celtics had five empty roster spots to fill. Stevens thought highly of Kornet after coaching him in Boston last season, and had traveled to Maine several times this year to keep tabs on Kornet and others.

The Celtics could have given Kornet another 10-day deal, but wanted a bit more roster stability, so they rewarded Kornet by signing him for the rest of the season. The most topsy-turvy season imaginable finally had a foundation.

“It’s really nice to know that the work you’ve put in has been appreciated,” Kornet said.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka bounced around the G League for several years before carving out a productive NBA playing career, and he respects how Kornet has stayed focused and ready no matter where he has played.

“Luke’s done a great job,” Udoka said. “Guys have had opportunities throughout this year more than ever, and some guys are going to stick and have a long career because of that. Luke is a guy who’s played extremely well in his time in the G League. He’s also a guy we’re confident in.”

And for Kornet, it’s nice to know where home will be for the near future. His family is flying to Boston to join him in a few days, and he said he’s hopeful he can help the Celtics continue their surge toward the top of the Eastern Conference, whether on the court or as a mentor to the younger players.

Advertisement

“Knowing a lot of the guys and the staff has been a real blessing,” Kornet said. “It feels so much more comfortable than the random 10-day contracts in other places. There’s no place I’d rather be. For me, and especially for my family, it’s really nice to know we’re going to be here and have a little stability during a chaotic time.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.