Princeton upsets No. 6 Harvard to open ECAC women’s hockey quarterfinal series

The Princeton women’s hockey team came into Bright-Landry Center for Game 1 of the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series against Harvard Friday night, and skated away with a 4-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Crimson (21-8-1).

Annie Kuehl got the visiting Tigers (12-13-5) on the board 6:32 into the first period with her 10th goal of the season before Brooke Jovanovich tied the game a little over 10 minutes later with her fifth.

Princeton took a 2-1 lead at 2:58 of the second period when Sharon Frankel scored on an assist from Shannon Griffin. Harvard once again got the equalizer when Kate Glover struck with 45 seconds remaining in the period.