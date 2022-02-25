Princeton upsets No. 6 Harvard to open ECAC women’s hockey quarterfinal series

The Princeton women’s hockey team came into Bright-Landry Center for Game 1 of the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series against Harvard Friday night, and skated away with a 4-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Crimson (21-8-1).
Annie Kuehl got the visiting Tigers (12-13-5) on the board 6:32 into the first period with her 10th goal of the season before Brooke Jovanovich tied the game a little over 10 minutes later with her fifth.
Princeton took a 2-1 lead at 2:58 of the second period when Sharon Frankel scored on an assist from Shannon Griffin. Harvard once again got the equalizer when Kate Glover struck with 45 seconds remaining in the period.
Griffin scored two goals of her own in the third period as No. 8 seed Princeton pulled off the upset. The first came at 3:41 of the period followed by an insurance goal at the 15:20 mark.
Rachel McQuigge stopped 40 shots in the victory, including 18 in the third period. Lindsay Reed made 28 saves for the Crimson.
Game 2 is Saturday (3 p.m.) at Bright-Landry Center.
Maine 2, Boston College 1 — Alyssa Wruble scored an unassisted goal with 2.1 seconds remaining in the first period and Taylor Leech added a power-play goal at 15:33 of the second as the fifth-seeded Black Bears (15-18-1) eliminated the fourth seed Eagles (19-14-1) in the Hockey East quarterfinal matchup at Conte Forum.
Willow Corson gave BC a 1-0 lead at 13:43 of the first period.
Jorden Mattison had 27 saves for Maine. Abigail Levy made 29 for BC.