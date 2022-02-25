Report: Sean McVay no longer pursuing jump from Rams to NFL TV gig

It looks like Sean McVay will still be on the sideline as the Los Angeles Rams seek to defend their Super Bowl title next season.
Following multiple reports that walked back rumors that the 36-year-old would depart the head coaching ranks for television this offseason, ESPN reported Friday that McVay “is not pursuing any television opportunities” and is committed to a sixth season with the Rams.
McVay’s Rams are 62-29 in his five years in charge, reaching the Super Bowl following the 2018 season before winning a championship earlier this month over the Bengals.
Following the report from Adam Schefter, New York Post media writer Andrew Marchand added that McVay was due to meet with Amazon next week about its budding NFL broadcast interests, and that the company “may have gone as high as five years and $100 million.”
