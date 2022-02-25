There is plenty of anticipation, and questions, ahead of the first statewide basketball tournaments

Now coaches might be wondering how many rounds can we host? Do we have a bye? What kind of travel is required for our early games? Or, are we going to make the tournament at all?

Programs are faced with many more unknowns than they were under the old format under, which used sectional brackets seeded according to teams’ records, and many of the early matchups could be projected.

On the eve of the first statewide basketball tournament in Massachusetts, teams are eagerly awaiting their draw.

The majority of those questions will be answered Saturday when the MIAA releases the boys’ and girls’ basketball pairings for all five statewide brackets.

St. Mary’s athletic director Jeff Newhall was the director of the first statewide soccer tournament this past fall, and he shared his insight.

“We entered that tournament with a lot of those same questions. The newness of [statewide], with the power ratings and no sectionals, it had more of an NCAA Tournament feel to it, in the sense that you could be playing your rival, or someone 200 miles away,” he said.

This winter, basketball teams will be seeded according to the new power ratings formula, which combines margin of victory and strength of schedule. At least 32 teams qualify per division, with preliminary round games projected to start Tuesday.

While the higher seed can host games until the state semifinals, the venue must be able to seat 250 spectators in the first two rounds, 500 spectators in the round of 16, and 1,000 spectators in the state quarterfinals, or find a nearby site that can accommodate more fans.

“If the trend from the fall continues into the winter, I think you’re going to see packed-out gyms,” said Hingham athletic director Jim Quatromoni, the statewide basketball tournament director.

“We’ve put correspondence out, telling athletic directors they should be looking for alternative venues and at the same time, we’ve compiled a list of facilities throughout the state that could be used if schools get into trouble.”

Quatromoni added that the minimum seating requirements are more of a guide than a hard line.

“We can make exceptions where common sense can prevail,” he said, recognizing that smaller schools or programs that have to travel across the state might not necessarily draw large crowds.

Most athletic directors are looking ahead at potential scenarios.

Burlington AD Shaun Hart, a member of the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee, said the Middlesex League has long been accustomed to helping neighboring schools by offering larger venues as an alternative site, and pointed out that Woburn High just hosted more than 2,000 fans for the Comcast Classic over Presidents’ Day Weekend.

Boston City League schools that advance to the round of 16 or beyond will host games at Madison Park, BPS assistant athletic director Billy Sittig confirmed. Newhall said he’s been in contact with multiple schools in the Lynn area to ensure that either his boys’ or girls’ basketball teams would have a larger venue lined up for a potential state quarterfinal.

With the opportunity to host multiple tournament games, seeding has become more important than ever.

For Dracut boys’ basketball coach Brian Myers, the new system has hurt his Division 2 program because the Middies play in the ultra-tough Merrimack Valley Conference, which is composed mostly of Division 1 powers. Dracut played a difficult non-league schedule, but is sitting near the bottom of the D2 bracket with a 12-9 record and an average margin of victory of 0.19 points per game.

Advertisement

“Reflecting back, I scheduled tough and it didn’t seem to pay off,” said Myers. “For us, in the MVC, it was tough to get double-digit wins, or to keep games close. We would’ve been better letting our league schedule play out, and getting five non-league games that we knew we could win by double digits.”

Myers isn’t alone among coaches criticizing margin of victory as a key component in the ratings. But even though his team might be seeded as low as 30th in the D2 bracket, the fourth-year coach believes his players have been sharpened by their tough schedule.

“We played seven non-league games, and every one was on the road,” said Myers. “For my group in particular, it’s senior-laden, and we’re prepared for any environment. We almost play better with our backs against the wall. We embrace the challenge and we really feel we’re just as good as any Division 2 team.”

Tri-Valley Large champion Norwood (17-2) is likely to secure a top seed in the D2 bracket because the Mustangs have a greater average margin of victory than the Middies (12-9), even though their strength of schedule is lower.

Norwood third-year coach Kristen McDonnell, who led the Braintree girls’ basketball program to four Division 1 state titles over 10 years and a 211-32 record, said she was skeptical of the power ratings when they were introduced.

Advertisement

McDonnell said that as the season progressed, she was encouraged by how the ratings seemed to adjust over a larger sample.The statewide tournament provides one key differentiation.

“I bet at the end, we’ll most likely see the best two teams in the state championship,” said McDonnell.

“When I was at Braintree, we played Bishop Feehan so many times in the South Sectional, and one time in the second round, when in my mind those were the best two teams in the state. So at least that won’t happen.”

After the season, there will be time for MIAA officials and committee members to consider altering aspects to the new format, with input from coaches.

In the meantime, teams are simply thrilled to be dancing again.

“Ultimately, every host school should find good sites,” said McDonnell. “When it comes down to it, coaches and players don’t care, they’re just happy to move on to the next round. All the logistics, we can save until the offseason, because when you’re in [the tournament], you’re just enjoying the ride.”