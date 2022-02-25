Biden plans to impose sanctions on Putin to freeze the Russian leader’s personal assets

The sanctions are a provocative step but are also largely symbolic given that it’s unclear where Putin’s wealth resides. The status of Putin’s financial holdings has been cloaked in mystery and his money is not believed to be held in the United States.

The decision aligns the United States with its European allies, whose governments made similar moves earlier in the day. Leaders of the European Union and Britain took action to freeze the assets of Putin and Sergey Lavrov, his foreign minister.

The Biden administration intends to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, taking the rare step of freezing the personal assets of a world leader, White House officials said Friday.

Although the US has sanctioned and frozen the assets of some Russian oligarchs, targeting Putin directly is an unusual move. It puts him in similar company with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, both of whom have been subjected to personal sanctions by the US government.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Friday that imposing sanctions on Putin “sends a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions by President Putin and the direction in his leadership of the Russian military.”

Psaki said the sanctions will also apply to Lavrov and Russian national security officials. The decision was made in the past 24 hours after consultation with European leaders, Psaki said. Yet, unlike Europe and Britain, which did not impose a travel ban on the officials, the Biden administration is expected to prevent Putin from traveling to the United States.

Psaki would not comment on what impact she believed the sanctions would have on Putin’s wealth but underscored that it was a demonstration of unity in opposition to his actions.

Adam Smith, a former Treasury Department official who is now a partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, said the sanctions on Putin are a significant messaging tool because the United States has never taken such an action against the leader of such a powerful country. However, he said that the sanctions were unlikely to affect Putin’s wealth or change his calculus in Ukraine.

“I don’t think Putin is really going to lose much sleep on being sanctioned,” Smith said.

The sanctions add to the growing list of restrictions that the Biden administration, in coordination with Europe, has been rolling out. The United States placed sanctions on major Russian financial institutions and the nation’s sovereign debt and took steps to prevent Russia from gaining access to American technology critical for its military, aerospace and other overall economy.

Officials in the United States and Europe have also been debating additional measures to squeeze the Russian economy if the invasion of Ukraine escalates. One measure could be cutting Russia off from SWIFT, the vital international financial messaging service used by banks worldwide.

The sanctions announced Friday will probably receive mixed reviews on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers have struggled for weeks to coalesce around any kind of bipartisan legislative response to a Russian invasion.

Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey and chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday that Washington should consider sanctioning Putin personally, but his Republican counterpart on the panel, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, argued the sanctions would be largely symbolic.

“The guy’s a mad man,” Risch said of Putin. “I don’t think you can reason with him. And so as a result of that, what needs to happen is, his country is going to have to pay the price and decide whether they want to continue with him.” Sanctioning Putin directly, he continued, “isn’t something that’s going to move the needle here.”