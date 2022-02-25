‘Don’t forget about us’: 30-year-old Ukrainian mayor calls on Boston and the world to help his homeland

Just three days ago, Bogdan Melichavyi — the mayor of Kopychyntsi, a small town in western Ukraine — could be spotted playing soccer alongside his constituents. A day later, he was given a list of citizens who would need to be sent off to war to combat the Russian invasion. Among them? The very teammates he’d played soccer with only days earlier.

Midway through a video call with the Globe in the dark hours of Saturday morning, he was interrupted by the head of the town’s legal department. His face went pale. His eyes darted to his phone.

“Just one second,” he said. When he returned, he explained how planes were flying low over the town. He wasn’t sure if they were Russian or Ukrainian.

“That’s our reality now,” he said. “What has happened to our country?”

Here are edited excerpts from our conversation on how his world was shattered two days ago.

So how are you?

Alive.

It’s a tumultuous time to be a mayor. I imagine the past year and a half, particularly the last two days, have not been easy. How are you coping?

My wife actually said this to me today. It was not a good time to choose this profession. It is very challenging. And these past two days have been the highest intensity days of my life. I did get three hours of sleep last night though.

Obviously things have escalated steadily over the past few weeks. But in the last two days everything totally changed. What has the last month been like, leading up to Wednesday?

We were not taking it seriously. We did not think it would come here so fast. We were definitely not prepared for such a massive attacks. And we definitely did not expect that the world would tolerate it. When I was born here, Ukraine was already a free country. So I was raised with Western values and a belief in human rights. So, in my mind, I thought, of course, the world will not ignore us. But now it looks like we are more or less alone here. And we have to fight back ourselves. Everybody’s sending their concerns, but little else.

I am sure you saw, but Germany made a hoopla about finally sending 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainian border, though they said it was unsafe for them to cross. Does that feel like a metaphor for the entire international response?

All I can say is that one of the biggest international responses today was Russia being banned from the Eurovision song contest. I mean, I guess that gives us a better chance of winning? One less competitor.

What was the moment that the reality of this war hit you?

Well, I was sleeping, and my phone started buzzing. And a friend said that the war had started.

That’s quite the wake-up alarm.

I opened my chat with friends and there were videos of tanks rolling in and bombs falling. And in my mind, I realize this is something serious. But I still think that I have time to take a shower. Like I need to hurry and I’m not gonna eat any breakfast, but I can shower, you know? Then the city woke up. The queues at the gas stations, at the ATM, at the grocery stores, at the pharmacies began to grow. Around that same time, we got a call from the military drafting base with the names of the citizens we had to call to go to war. This is a small town. I was playing soccer two days ago with one of the men. And now I’m sending him off to I don’t know where. It was very emotional.

It sounds like your threshold for trauma is just going up by the hour.

On the first day of the invasion, we thought about Googling how to make Molotov cocktails. But then, we were like, “What are we doing? This is illegal. Let’s not do that.” But today, we did it. And we have the separate supplies to put one together should we need it. But when you see the videos from our cities of tanks driving onto backyards, you have to wonder about your options when all you have is a Molotov cocktail.

Somebody asked me, “Do you carry a gun with you?” And I said, “No, I don’t have one, but if I did I would definitely have it on me now.” And honestly, I have never thought about owning a gun. I can’t even think about shooting an animal. But now, you start thinking, it’s either you or them. You have to begin psychologically preparing for that reality.

You’ve talked a little bit about your disappointment with the international response. But what about the messages coming from within Ukraine? Maybe you saw the selfie video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the streets with fellow members of government? Or the woman standing up to a Russian soldier telling him to put sunflower seeds in his pockets so that the Ukrainian national flower would grow in the spot where he dies?

The thing that I learned from this two days is that war unites people. There is no difference between coalitions, oppositions, ex-mayors, current mayors. Everybody is just focused on collaboration. And the same thing on the state level, we have people that loved Zelensky. We have people that hated him. But now, people really believe in him. People respect him. These videos of citizens standing up to Russia, of soldiers fearlessly ready to fight, they give us some confidence. But we’re also scared for our homes.

We will try to do this alone, but what we really need is support from NATO or from anyone who would like to call themselves protectors of the free democratic world. It’s great to cheer for your people on social media as if this were a nice reality show. But tomorrow they might be targeting your house and bringing violence to your doorstep. That’s what brings us back to reality.

If there was one message you could get across tonight to people in Boston and the United States, what would it be?

If you really support Ukraine and the values that we represent and protect, then you need to speak up. I worry people will start to forget about us. Okay, yes, this is a hot topic today and yesterday, and maybe tomorrow. But maybe some rock star will come to Boston on Monday. And that will be it for your interest in Ukraine. And we will still stay in this reality, as people move on. So don’t forget about us. We are just the same humans as you and this is a violation of the world order. This should be stopped. If we don’t stop it together, it will not stop. It will only become a bigger and bigger problem and democracy will crumble.





Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.