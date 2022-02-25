E.U. plans to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov

The European Union plans to freeze assets of Russian President Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, according to people familiar with the talks.

Neither would be banned from travel in the E.U., the sources said. The move, which comes as the bloc puts final touches on its second round of sanctions and starts working on a third, is expected to be approved Friday afternoon.

European Council President Charles Michel said Friday that there was "urgent preparation" for more sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. "The senseless suffering and loss of civilian life must stop," he tweeted.