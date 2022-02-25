Protesters around the world condemn Putin’s military invasion, express solidarity with Ukraine

On the central Parisian Republic Square, hundreds of protesters assembled Thursday evening, some of them wrapped in Ukrainian flags. Under the square's main statue, a symbol for the French Republic, protesters had hung a banner that read "Stop Russia."

In New York, hundreds gathered in Times Square to brandish the Ukrainian flag, while protesters in Washington, D.C., mobilized in front of the Russian Embassy. Similar scenes were on display in Madrid, Berlin, London, Paris and Tel Aviv.

Protests erupted across major cities in Europe and the United States on Thursday in support of Ukraine, with demonstrators condemning Russia’s attack on its neighbor.

"It's important to say no to this man's madness," said Goery Mourez, a 29-year-old French consultant. "We've been trying to build peace on this continent for the last 70 years."

Romanian citizen Fabiana Andreescu, a 33-year-old software engineer who has lived in Paris for more than 10 years, participated in the protest with her Russian partner, Mark Karpov.

"It's heartbreaking," she said, to see how her home country is protected by NATO treaties, whereas neighboring Ukraine has lacked such protection and is now exposed to Russia's attack largely alone.

"I'm very familiar with the fears and the dreams of democracy and independence in the region. It's the same story in Romania. Luckily, we had better chances, but I fully understand what they're going through and I am heartbroken for Ukraine," she said.

Other organizations lit official buildings with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Kyiv.