Rockets strike Kyiv amid invasion, Ukraine says; US fears capital could soon fall

A senior Ukrainian defense official said Russian forces were near the town of Vorzel, some 20 miles to Kyiv's northwest. Ukraine's Defense Ministry also reported Russian sabotage groups in Obolon, several miles north of the capital's center.

An air raid siren went off about 7 a.m. local time, and at least one residential building in the capital caught fire after being hit by rocket debris, Kyiv's mayor said. Explosions were heard earlier in the day. Sirens were also heard in Lviv, in Ukraine's far west and near NATO's eastern flank.

Rockets struck Kyiv early Friday morning, according to several Ukrainian officials, as the United States warned that Russian forces were encroaching on the capital and cautioned that the city could soon fall.

Biden administration officials told lawmakers late Thursday that they feared the capital would soon fall, with Russian mechanized forces - which had crossed over from Belarus - on its outskirts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he remained in Kyiv, though enemy "sabotage groups" were in the capital.

The U.S. will seek a condemnation of Russia at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, setting the stage for a Russian veto. The European Union approved a second round of sanctions on Russia on Friday.

The verified Twitter account of Ukraine's Defense Ministry asked people to make Molotov cocktails as a way to "neutralize" the Russian forces. Zelensky said Russia is targeting civilian areas, not just military sites.

Zelensky on Friday called for greater international assistance, particularly from neighboring countries.

"We defend our freedom, our land. We need effective international assistance," he tweeted early Friday.

Zelensky said he discussed the issue with Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda and appealed to the Bucharest Nine group, an eastern flank of NATO allies that includes Bulgaria, Latvia and Estonia.

He made a plea for "defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor," he said. "Together we have to put Russia at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition."

Duda said he had spoken to Zelensky on Friday morning and acknowledged that the "situation in Kyiv is very difficult."

"Drones drop bombs on residential buildings. People are dying. This is an obvious act of terror to break morale, but there is tremendous determination to defend the capital," he tweeted. However, Duda did not explicitly respond to the call for more defense aid.

Romania's president, Klaus Iohannis, said Thursday that he had spoken to Zelensky and promised "full support & solidarity" and "humanitarian assistance."

Zelensky said Friday that the current sanctions on Russia were not enough and called on Britain and other international powers to strengthen them.

On Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had participated in a call with counterparts from the Bucharest Nine and made clear "that the United States stands united with our Allies and partners to support Ukraine and to deter aggression against NATO, while avoiding conflict with Russia."

"The United States' commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies," he said in a statement. Austin also confirmed that the United States has more than 90,000 military service members in Europe.

The top prosecutor for the International Criminal Court late Thursday warned "all sides" involved in the Ukraine invasion that his office could investigate people for certain war crimes, noting a 2015 agreement with Kyiv that gave the court limited jurisdiction.

Karim A.A. Khan said in a statement that he had the right to investigate "any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime" committed within the territory of Ukraine since February 2014. "Any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting, or contributing in another manner to the commission of those crimes, may be liable to prosecution," he said.

Russia and Ukraine are not members of the Rome Statute - the founding treaty of the court - so there are certain offenses, such as "aggression," that Khan cannot investigate. Ukraine partly accepted the court's jurisdiction over its territories after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

In Moscow, Friday's front page for Russia's last major independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta - edited by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov - was a striking full-page black banner with the words: RUSSIA. BOMBS. UKRAINE.

In a video address on the paper's website, Muratov sat in front of a black background and expressed his colleagues' grief and shame at the invasion. The editorial headline: "Novaya Gazeta against war."

The black front page and strong criticism of the invasion were notable in a media landscape in which most outlets are echoing the Kremlin's line after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, declaring the need to "denazify" the country.

Novaya Gazeta published its main articles in Russian and Ukrainian, underscoring its opposition to Russian propaganda stating that the attacks were necessary to protect the language rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine, who Moscow says belong inside Russia's borders.

"We all gathered at the editorial office early today," read a piece by Muratov. "We are in grief. Our country, on the orders of President Putin, started a war with Ukraine. And there is no one to stop the war. Therefore, along with grief, we experience shame."

He wrote that the decision to publish in both languages was made "because we do not recognize Ukraine as an enemy, and the Ukrainian language as the language of the enemy."

He criticized Putin for what he said was an implicit nuclear threat when the Russian leader warned that any country that tried to "interfere with us" will face "consequences you have never faced in your history."

"How else to interpret Vladimir Putin's words about weapons of retaliation?" Muratov said.

He added that "only the antiwar movement of Russians can save life on this planet."

China's embassy in Ukraine late on Thursday announced that it would start registering its nationals for planned evacuation flights, citing the "sudden worsening of the domestic situation" - with no mention of the Russian invasion behind that situation.

In a short post on its official WeChat account, the embassy said that Chinese citizens and companies were at relatively high risk and could, on a voluntary basis, register to be collected until midnight Sunday, adding that the timing of flights would depend on when it is safe.

Beijing, after months of bolstering a partnership with Moscow, has responded cautiously to Russian shelling and the deployment of troops in Ukraine, following signs that many Chinese international relations experts were taken aback by the sudden escalation.

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied that it had given support for the move and rejected suggestions that the attacks were an "invasion."

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese government initially did not announce an evacuation, instead warning 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine to stay indoors and not panic. It also suggested prominently displaying the country's national flag on cars if anyone needed to travel.

On Friday, Chinese state media was filled with stories about Kyiv residents who said the city's stores had sold out of Chinese flags, forcing local Chinese to share ones they had in storage. A woman's account of using lipstick to draw the five yellow stars and a red background on paper went viral.

Others questioned why it had taken so long to recognize the gravity of the situation. "So why didn't they evacuate a month ago?" one user wrote on the Chinese microblog Weibo. "Won't holding a Chinese flag just make you a target for Ukrainian patriots?"

The Washington Post’s Robyn Dixon and Christian Shepherd contributed to this report.