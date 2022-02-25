Study says more than 5 million children lost parent or caregiver to COVID in 19 months

The study was based on data from 20 countries, including India, the United States, and Peru, and was completed by an international research team that included experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and several colleges and universities.

“Children are suffering immensely now and need our help,” said Susan Hillis, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford and a lead author of the study, which was published in the medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.

A new study estimates that at least 5.2 million children around the world lost a parent or other caregiver to COVID-19 in the first 19 months of the pandemic.

Advertisement

It warns that a child who loses a parent or a caregiver could suffer negative effects including an increased risk of poverty, sexual abuse, mental health challenges, and severe stress.

An earlier study, focused on the first 13 months of the pandemic, arrived at an estimate of 1.5 million affected children. The new figure is much higher not just because it adds data for six more months, researchers say, but also because the first estimate was a significant undercount. Using updated figures on COVID-related deaths, the researchers now calculate that at least 2.7 million children lost a parent or caregiver during the first 13 months.

The new study covers data through October 2021, and does not include the latest surge in cases from the Omicron variant, which have undoubtedly added to the toll.

“It took 10 years for five million children to be orphaned by H.I.V./AIDS, whereas the same number of children have been orphaned by COVID-19 in just two years,” Lorraine Sherr, a professor of psychology at University College London and an author of the study, said in a statement.

Davyon Johnson, 11, from Muskogee, Okla., is one of the millions of children to have lost a parent — in his case, his father, Willie James Logan, who died two days after being hospitalized with COVID in August 2021.

Advertisement

“It’s been a rocky road, I’ll say it like that,” Davyon’s mother, LaToya Johnson, said in an interview.

Davyon has dealt with the grief as best as he can, she said. His grades are still strong. He’s still eager to see friends. Still, there are days when they are both exhausted.

“Up and down — up and down,” Ms. Johnson said of their emotions. “It’s him wanting to call his daddy and not being able to.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Hong Kong cases rise sharply to more than 10,000 in a day

HONG KONG — Hong Kong on Friday reported another sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period as it battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic.

The new daily case count reached 10,010, health officials said, after topping 6,000 last week and 8,000 earlier this week in a spiraling outbreak. The city has been reporting about 50 deaths a day, many among the unvaccinated elderly.

The government has announced plans to test everyone in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of 7.4 million people next month as it tries to adhere to a zero-COVID policy modeled on the strict mainland China approach.

Mainland experts and builders are putting up temporary testing facilities and constructing isolation centers to handle the burgeoning caseload. The zero-COVID approach requires the isolation of anyone who tests positive, even without symptoms, to prevent spread.

Advertisement

Hong Kong started a vaccine pass system this week, requiring people entering shopping malls, restaurants, gyms, and other premises to be vaccinated. The requirement has driven many who weren’t vaccinated to get the shot.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

German health official warns about relaxing restrictions

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister warned Friday that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet, noting that the country is still seeing record infections and high numbers of deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, reported 210,743 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 226 deaths in the past 24 hours. Officials say laboratory data suggests there may be a large number of undetected cases.

“We need to be careful not to think that the pandemic is over,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.

A subtype of the Omicron variant, dubbed BA.2, could lead to a further rise in cases, he said.

Lauterbach urged Germany’s 16 states not to relax restrictions faster than recently agreed.

He rejected the idea of declaring a so-called Freedom Day as some other countries have done, saying it would give people a false sense of security. Unlike many comparable countries, Germany also has a higher rate of unvaccinated people over 60 who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness if they contract COVID-19, he said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vaccine mandate protests roil New Zealand’s capital

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The number of cars and trucks blocking the streets outside New Zealand’s Parliament was thinning Friday, although more protesters were expected to arrive for the weekend, including some by boat.

Advertisement

For more than two weeks, protesters against coronavirus vaccine mandates have been camping outside Parliament, their numbers dropping during the weekdays and then swelling to the thousands over the weekends.

The protest action comes as coronavirus case numbers surge in New Zealand. Health authorities on Friday reported a record 12,000 new cases — almost double the previous record set Thursday and up from about 2,000 per day a week ago.

The Ministry of Health this week listed the protest site as a location of interest in the outbreak.

Those who oppose vaccine mandates claimed a victory on Friday after a judge ruled in favor of a group of police and military workers who argued that a mandate affecting them unduly infringed their rights. The ruling will allow about 280 unvaccinated workers to keep their jobs for now.

Police have been reluctant to use force to break up the protest, but over the past week have reduced vehicle numbers by placing concrete barriers around the protest and allowing cars to leave but not return. That has reduced the number of vehicles from about 800 to 300.

Authorities had a blunt message for those planning to join the protest.

“Police would like to reiterate the warning to those thinking of travelling to Wellington to participate in the unlawful protest this weekend — don’t,” they said in a statement. Police also urged protesters to take home an estimated 30 children from the protest site, saying it wasn’t safe.

Advertisement

But maritime authorities confirmed Friday that some private boats were already heading toward the capital.

The convoy protest was inspired by similar protests in Canada and has sparked other protests around New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s security detail has been increased after protesters heckled her at events, including as she was leaving a school visit in Christchurch Thursday.

Lawmakers across all parties have refused to meet with the protesters, although former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who is no longer a lawmaker, paid a visit to the protest site.

Protesters have been well organized, setting up tents on the lawns outside Parliament and trucking in portable toilets, crates of donated food, and bales of straw to lay down when the grass turned to mud.

They even dug a vegetable garden, set up a day-care tent, and assembled makeshift showers as they signaled their intent to stay for a long time.

At one point, Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard turned on the sprinklers and blasted Barry Manilow tunes in a failed effort to make them leave.

ASSOCIATED PRESS