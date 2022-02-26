Russia intensifies censorship campaign, pressuring tech giants

Using the prospect of fines, arrests and the blocking or slowing down of internet services, authorities are pushing the companies to censor unfavorable material online while keeping pro-Kremlin media unfiltered.

On Feb. 16, Russian authorities warned Google, Meta, Apple, Twitter, TikTok and others that they had until the end of this month to comply with a new law that requires them to set up legal entities in the country. The so-called landing law makes the companies and their employees more vulnerable to Russia’s legal system and the demands of government censors, legal experts and civil society groups said.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, authorities in Moscow are intensifying a censorship campaign at home by squeezing some of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Apple, TikTok and Spotify have complied with the landing law, according to Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor, and Google has taken steps to do so as well. Twitch and Telegram have not. Meta, the parent of Facebook, and Twitter have complied with some parts of the law but not others.

Increasingly, the companies are facing pressure from Ukrainian officials and U.S. lawmakers to limit their involvement in Russia. Ukraine’s vice prime minister has asked Apple, Google, Netflix and Meta to restrict access to their services inside Russia. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to Meta, Reddit, Telegram and others, urging them to not let Russian entities use their platforms to sow confusion about the war.

In November, the government listed 13 companies that must comply with the new landing law: Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Likeme, Pinterest, Viber, Telegram, Discord, Zoom, Apple, Google, Spotify and Twitch.

On Feb. 16, a Roskomnadzor official said companies that did not comply by the end of the month would face penalties. In addition to fines and possible shutdowns or slowdowns, the penalties could disrupt ad sales, search engine operations, data collection and payments, according to the law.

Meta said that while it was taking steps to comply with the new landing law, it had not changed how it reviewed government demands to take down content. Apple, Google and Twitter declined to comment on the law. TikTok, Telegram, Spotify and the other targeted companies did not respond to requests for comment.