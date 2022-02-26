Bird sightings by Mass Audubon

Last week, the erratic weather, including near-70 degree temperatures on Wednesday, followed by the Friday snowstorm, offered birders interesting contrasts in local conditions. With some ponds ice-free and plenty of open ground in much of eastern Massachusetts, and mostly snow-covered ground and ice-bound water bodies in interior regions, both semi-hardy over-wintering species and early migrants faced challenges. The liberal scattering of over-wintering Virginia rails, American woodcocks, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, Eastern phoebes, house wrens, and chipping sparrows faced one set of challenges, while recently arrived Northern pintails, green-winged teal, ring-necked ducks, and buffleheads were seeking open wetlands and ice-free water. At the same time, those killdeer, migrant horned larks, American robins, snow buntings, red-winged blackbirds, rusty blackbirds, and common grackles were looking for snow-free ground upon which to forage.

Berkshire County: The area was visited by a flock of 70 snow geese along New Hartford Road in Sandisfield, a horned grebe on Cheshire Reservoir in Cheshire, four red crossbills in Savoy, and three rusty blackbirds in Williamstown.

Bristol County: Among sightings were five snow geese in Westport and four in South Dartmouth, a Eurasian wigeon on the Acushnet River in Acushnet, and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center for the Environment in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: Conditions remained stable enough that much of the birdlife on the Cape was relatively unaffected by contrasting weather. The more unusual reports represented birds present for much of the winter including two Pacific loons and a glaucous gull at Race Point in Provincetown, three lingering thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor, an American bittern and a blue-winged teal at High Head in North Truro, a Eurasian green-winged teal at Fort Hill in Eastham, a lesser yellowlegs at Belles Neck in Harwich, and feeder-dependent indigo bunting elsewhere in Harwich.

Essex County: Luminaries included cackling geese in the fields off Argilla Road in Ipswich and another individual in Newbury, the continued presence of an eared grebe off the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a golden eagle near Deer Island in Amesbury where it has been irregularly observed for several weeks, two killdeer in Salisbury and two more off Scotland Road in Newbury, two Wilson’s snipe along Argilla Road in Ipswich, a Northern goshawk in North Andover, a common murre at the Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester, Iceland gulls in Haverhill and King’s Beach in Swampscott, an orange-crowned warbler at Niles Pond in Gloucester, and a yellow-breasted chat at Little Nahant.

Franklin County: The highlights were three snow geese and a cackling goose in Turners Falls, two black vultures in Sunderland, and single Northern shrikes at the Orange Airport and in New Salem at Gate 33 at Quabbin Reservoir.

Hampden County: The area was graced by the presence of a red-headed woodpecker in Holland.

Hampshire County: Reports included greater white-fronted geese at the campus pond on the UMass campus in Amherst, and another white-front on the Connecticut River near the Liberty Street Bridge, eight snow geese at Great Pond in Hatfield where a clay-colored sparrow was also found, 12 more snow geese in Northampton’s East Meadows, and a gadwall, a redhead, a lesser black-backed gull, and two Iceland gulls in Belchertown by the Windsor Dam at the Quabbin Reservoir Headquarters.

Middlesex County: Observers spotted two Virginia rails at Flowed Meadow Conservation Area in Auburndale, two more rails at Forest Grove Reserve in Waltham, and a single individual and a marsh wren at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord. A black vulture was photographed soaring over the Minute Man Park in Concord, a rough-legged hawk was seen near Wash Brook in Sudbury, a Barrow’s goldeneye and an Iceland gull were in front of the UMass Lowell Bellegarde Boathouse on the Merrimack River, four rusty blackbirds were in Groton and two were observed at Cold Spring Park in Newton, an a European goldfinch appeared at Dunback Meadow in Lexington that was likely the same individual that lingered near the Arlington Reservoir earlier in the winter.

Nantucket: The visiting trumpeter swan has seemingly abandoned Sesachacha Pond and was variously seen at several other island ponds last week including Hummock Pond and Miacomet Pond. Elsewhere on the island, a tufted duck is frequenting Hummock Pond in the vicinity of the Massasoit Bridge, 13 snow geese were feeding on the Sconset Golf Course, at least 10 Northern shovelers were on North Head Long Pond, and a dickcissel continued to visit a feeder on Madaket Road.

Norfolk County: Local observers reported black vultures in Milton and Canton, and two yellow-bellied sapsuckers at Hall’s Pond in Brookline in addition to one at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Plymouth County: Among reports were a pink-footed goose in the fields off Old Sandwich Road in Plymouth probably the same one that previously lingered for a couple weeks in the Duxbury area, but the two black vultures spotted soaring over the Glades in North Scituate were unexpected.

Suffolk County: Highlights included four killdeer and four white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a snow goose at Franklin Park, and two yellow-bellied sapsuckers in the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: Among sightings were a red-throated loon at the Wachusett Reservoir near Fletcher Bridge in West Boylston, three black vultures in Blackstone, and three sandhill cranes at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Area in Bolton.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.