‘It’s such a great relief’: Local union gives free school supplies to teachers, students in need

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., cars pulled up to the union hall parking lot and loaded up their trunks with bags of pencils, markers, glue sticks — anything students need to finish out the year, Meca said.

“We have a lot of bags here. They can take four or five bags, whatever they need,” said Marquis Meca, a Local 7 iron worker who helped organize the event. “We just want to make sure the kids are being taken care of.”

To support teachers who often have to pay for school supplies out of pocket, Iron Workers Local 7 handed out bags of free supplies to families and educators in need at the union’s hall in South Boston on Saturday.

The bags were made with each K-12 grade in mind. Some were stuffed with colorful paints and art supplies for elementary students; others were filled with pens and notebooks for high schoolers.

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, said classrooms run out of many supplies by the middle of the school year — supplies that teachers can spend thousands of dollars of their own money each year to buy or replace, she said.

“Teachers are constantly paying for things out of pocket because you can’t rely on the supplies necessarily being there when you need them,” Tang said. “Or if you’re doing extra projects, then oftentimes you have to go out and buy more supplies.”

Elizabeth Meca puts notebooks in bags at Saturday's school supply event. Everything from pencils to notebooks were packed in dozens of bags to be picked up at the Iron Workers union hall in South Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Teachers also buy items that go beyond what students use inside the classroom, like coats, gloves, and hats, Tang said.

Educators used their own money to put together care packages for students during the pandemic, or to buy better routers and computer monitors when schools were entirely remote, Tang said. Some even helped their students’ families set up Wi-Fi for online learning, she said.

“This has been an incredibly difficult couple of school years for educators and every little gesture, every little effort helps,” Tang said.

Frank Murray, another Local 7 iron worker who helped organize the event, said the union received about $5,000 worth of school supplies thanks to donations from Local 7 members, the Boston Building Trades Council, 617 Media, various union halls, and other members of the community.

“As union members, we want to make sure that we keep a presence in the community,” Murray said. “With kids being the future, it’s great to give back to them.”

This is the second year the union has held the drive. It was started to support teachers and families who needed supplies for virtual learning during the pandemic, but is now an event the union will continue to host, Meca said.

“Now that we’re back to in-person learning, teachers and parents have been coming here to get supplies to put to use in person,” Murray said.

Shirley Chin came from Chinatown to pick up supplies for her 9-year-old son Logan. Chin said that since she is in between jobs right now, the event was a big help.

“It’s such a great relief. Just knowing there are people here in the community who are helping out and thinking about others at this point in the year, and not just at the beginning of the year, is great,” Chin said.

Meca’s 8-year-old daughter Alivia helped set up the bags for Saturday’s event. As a second-grader in Roslindale, she sees her own teachers’ hard work firsthand in her classroom.

“My teachers are super kind, helpful, and understanding,” Alivia said.

Alivia Meca, 8, loads pencils into bags at Iron Workers Local 7's school supply drive in South Boston Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.