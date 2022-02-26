Labor activists and unions members march in Boston Saturday

Saturday’s event, which timed with similar protests nationwide, drew a connection between the growth of union-building and work combatting racism, the statement said.

The demonstration in Boston Saturday also marked the 10th anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s murder in Florida and the subsequent mobilization of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a statement from organizers.

Labor activists and local unions rallied and marched Saturday afternoon in Boston during a Workers Power Day event to support efforts to unionize workers and fight systemic racism across the US.

“This recent explosion of union organizing efforts and strikes across the US follows the massive global anti-racist mobilizations in response to the execution of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020,” the statement said. “The movement for Black Lives galvanized many young working-class and oppressed people demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism.”

In 2012, Martin, 17, was visiting his father in Sanford, Fla., and returning from a trip to a convenience store when he was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member, 28-year-old George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge in 2013.

Saturday’s demonstration in Boston was supported by several local unions and other groups, including the Boston chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, the city’s school bus drivers union, the United American Indians of New England, and Pride at Work AFL-CIO Eastern Massachusetts, according to a statement.

The Boston event was also held in solidarity with workers at companies, including Amazon and Apple, who are working to unionize, according to organizers.

Starbucks Workers United, which is helping union-building efforts among the company’s workers, participated in Saturday’s demonstration as well.

The event began with a rally in Government Center and was followed by a march past several local Starbucks locations where workers have been forming unions, according to organizers. Demonstrators called on Starbucks to rehire seven workers who were fired after attempting to form a union at a company location in Memphis.

Tyler Daguerre, who works at the Starbucks location in Coolidge Corner, criticized Starbucks’s treatment of employees in the statement.

Daguerre, an organizer with the state branch of Starbucks Workers United, said the chain offered “less than adequate” workplace protections during the pandemic, staff worked without hazard pay, and many became sick.

“Starbucks’ lack of consideration for our safety and well-being during the pandemic, in addition to paying us less than a livable wage while they continue to see record profits, motivated us to fight for having a greater say over our workplace conditions,” Daguerre said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.