Man charged in connection with fatal hit and run in Woburn

A 57-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Woburn Thursday, the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Elmer Coreas, of Woburn, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury and death, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Woburn police responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash on Montvale Avenue and Everett Street at 7:30 p.m., the statement said. John McGuinness, of Woburn, was found suffering from injuries at the scene and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, where he later died.