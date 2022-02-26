Man charged in connection with fatal hit and run in Woburn

A 57-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Woburn Thursday, the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
Elmer Coreas, of Woburn, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury and death, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Woburn police responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash on Montvale Avenue and Everett Street at 7:30 p.m., the statement said. John McGuinness, of Woburn, was found suffering from injuries at the scene and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, where he later died.
Advertisement
Police identified fluids from a motor vehicle and were able to follow them back to an apartment building on Montvale Avenue, where they located a maroon Honda Pilot with heavy front end damage, the statement said. The then located Coreas, who owned the vehicle. He was allegedly driving it at the time of the crash, the statement said.
Coreas is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court. The crash is under investigation. Additional charges are possible, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.