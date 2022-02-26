MIT announces it’s cutting ties with graduate research university in Russia following invasion of Ukraine

“This step is a rejection of the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine,” said the statement, which noted that MIT President L. Rafael Reif reached the decision with input from senior leaders at MIT. “We take it with deep regret because of our great respect for the Russian people and our profound appreciation for the contributions of the many extraordinary Russian colleagues we have worked with.”

In a statement posted on the MIT Skoltech Program website, the school called Russia’s military actions in Ukraine “unacceptable” and said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology on Friday that MIT was terminating the collaboration. The Russian university is also known as Skoltech.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has announced it’s ending its relationship with a private graduate research university in Russia that it helped establish about a decade ago following this week’s invasion of Ukraine.

MIT’s ties to the Russian institute date to 2011 when the school signed an agreement with the nonprofit Skolkovo Foundation to establish the research university outside Moscow in Skolkovo and turn into a leading academic institute for science and technology.

During the collaboration, MIT participated in a wide range of activities to develop the Russian university, playing a role in recruiting students and faculty, hosting Skoltech students at MIT, letting MIT instructors teach at the Russian institution, pursuing research, and developing a program to teach entrepreneurship and innovation to students in Russian, according to the program’s website.

The inaugural class of about 50 master’s students graduated in June 2015.

MIT’s statement said the end of the relationship with Skoltech will affect principal investigators at MIT who were leading projects with Skoltech and their students. The statement didn’t specify how many investigators and students at MIT are involved with Skoltech projects, but said the school is offering guidance “to make sure that the students involved can complete their research and academic work without interruption.”

“Though we must end the relationship, we are proud of MIT’s work with Skoltech and the research it has produced over the past decade,” the statement said. “We affirm our steadfast belief in our colleagues at Skoltech: They are fellow scholars who have devoted themselves to an ethos of openness and who have contributed their own expertise and knowledge to build a unique and pioneering academic center in Russia.”













