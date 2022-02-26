N.H. Governor Sununu orders removal of Russian-made liquor from store shelves

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” Sununu said in the post.

Sununu, in a brief statement posted to Twitter, said he signed the executive order Saturday morning.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Saturday ordered Russian-made spirits pulled off the shelves of the state’s liquor and wine stores amid widespread condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, said Saturday afternoon the commission is in the process of removing the Russian-made products as a result of Sununu’s order.

In New Hampshire, the state has 67 state-run liquor and wine stores where products are sold tax-free, and the order will include all of them, according to Powers.

They are communicating the decision to customers via the state’s social media and marketing channels, Powers told the Globe. He did not have access to Sununu’s executive order Saturday.

Clerks at three New Hampshire liquor and wine outlets told the Globe by phone Saturday they were not allowed to speak with the media. Officials with Sununu’s office did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine Thursday, sparking a bloody war that has forced thousands to flee their homes, killed nearly 200 and injured more than 1,100 people as of Saturday, and left Russia facing stiff economic sanctions.

Opposition to the Russian invasion has also led private groups, including sport leagues, to cancel events in Russia, while demonstrators have taken to the streets in several Russian cities to oppose the violence.

In Canada, liquor stores have been reportedly pulling Russian-made stock off shelves in stores located in provinces including Ontario, Manitoba, and Newfoundland, according to Reuters.

In the US, individual stores in states including Oregon, Michigan, Florida, and Kansas said they would not be selling Russian spirits, according to local media reports.

