Pedestrian injured after being struck by snowplow in Tewksbury

A pedestrian was struck by a snowplow Friday night in Tewksbury and flown to a Boston hospital, police said.

Tewksbury police were sent to 360 Main St. at 9:18 p.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Chief Ryan M. Columbus said in a statement. An initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking along the side of the road when they were struck by a privately-owned snowplow that was not operating at the time, the statement said.

The pedestrian received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and later a Boston hospital by medical helicopter, police said.