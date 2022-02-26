Pedestrian injured after being struck by snowplow in Tewksbury

A pedestrian was struck by a snowplow Friday night in Tewksbury and flown to a Boston hospital, police said.
Tewksbury police were sent to 360 Main St. at 9:18 p.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Chief Ryan M. Columbus said in a statement. An initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking along the side of the road when they were struck by a privately-owned snowplow that was not operating at the time, the statement said.
The pedestrian received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and later a Boston hospital by medical helicopter, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by State and Tewksbury police, along with the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan Police said the district attorney’s office being involved in the investigation was standard for “serious pedestrian crashes.”
No further information was immediately available.
