Teen killed in cargo van crash on Cape Cod Friday night

A Hyannis teenager died Friday night when the cargo van he was driving on icy roads crashed into a tree in Marstons Mills, according to the Barnstable Police Department.
The 19-year-old man was driving a white work van on Race Lane in Marstons Mills when it went off the road hitting the tree, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.
The teen, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
A passerby reported the crash at about 8:30 p.m., the statement said, and officials from the Barnstable Police Department and the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department arrived at the scene.
The teen was removed from the van using hydraulic extrication equipment, Fire Captain Brian Morrison said in a statement. His name is not being released pending notification of his family.
The Barnstable Police Department Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, “which at this early stage appears to be weather related,” police said in a statement.
Rain falling on the Cape turned to snow between 6 and 7 pm. Friday and was followed by a mixture of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.
