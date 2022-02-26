Teen killed in cargo van crash on Cape Cod Friday night

A Hyannis teenager died Friday night when the cargo van he was driving on icy roads crashed into a tree in Marstons Mills, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The 19-year-old man was driving a white work van on Race Lane in Marstons Mills when it went off the road hitting the tree, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The teen, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.