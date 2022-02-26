Trayvon Martin’s Black life mattered

Not enough people cared. Not at first. An American ritual.

What I remember most, outside of the baby-faced boy who should have made it home that night a decade ago, is that there were no charges and no cuffs.

There was no arrest. Not at first.

Trayvon Martin turned 17 on February 5, 2012. On February 26, 2012, he was killed for being Black.

“If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon,” President Obama said from the Rose Garden a month later.

It would be two weeks after Obama lifted his name, and several weeks after the homicide, that George Zimmerman would be arrested. We had to fight, to hashtag, to protest. Like what the families of DJ Henry and Oscar Grant did for them before Martin. Before Black Lives Matter began.

Zimmerman followed, chased, and killed Martin in Florida. He called it self-defense. And he was treated better than a Black 6-year-old who was arrested for throwing a temper tantrum. He was found not guilty on all charges in July 2013, leading to #BlackLivesMatter and the modern movement.

We fight to live and then we fight for our dead. And in the decade since the devastation of Trayvon Martin’s murder we’re not supposed to call a murder, we’ve stretched our arms far and wide in ways that seem impossible, to mourn the many lives we lost to racism. This is part of our American history that they don’t want in the books.

Still fighting. Two years ago this week Ahmaud Arbery was followed, hunted, and shot to death. The three white men responsible for lynching the 25-year-old were not arrested for months. Had it not been for a leaked video gone viral, there may never have been a trial.

Tuesday, a Georgia jury found all three white men who murdered Arbery guilty of a federal hate crime. A rare conviction.

“What I try to tell myself is these institutions and racism is so deeply deeply rooted, it’s taken hundreds of years to put these systems in place, you can’t change it all in 10 years,” said Hodan Hashi, co-founder of Black Boston, a nonprofit fighting for equity and justice.

Hashi was 13 when Martin was murdered.

“What I took away at that time is no matter what we look like, even as children, we are seen as threats to society, and that’s a lot to come to terms with at 13. We talk about critical race theory, racism, and slavery and white kids being affected by learning about this but the conversation isn’t being had about how racism affects us as kids,” Hashi said.

Trayvon Martin AP/Associated Press

“It is kind of the reason why I do everything that I do, why we started Black Boston, why I have decided to work in politics,” she said. “There is a lot of work to be done but how do we do that work so that we are challenging these systems at all times?”

We have to not just dismantle a system, but shift a culture that let Zimmerman off and four years later auctioned the gun he used for a quarter of a million dollars.

“When I think of Trayvon, I think of how a George Zimmerman gets made. He’s not an individual so much as he is an idea, this idea of white people believing their violence is authorized by the state, that this is their country, they get to act as the state, to deputize themselves,” said Saida Grundy, assistant professor of sociology, African-American Studies and women’s and gender studies at Boston University.

Martin, in many ways like Emmett Till, became the catalyst for a movement to protect Black lives. But with progress comes backlash, and even still, nothing brings back these children.

“What I really get haunted by is the older we get, we understand just how young Trayvon Martin was, and we will never know what he could have become because he was denied the chance to grow,” Grundy said.

“I think about the trauma done to that family and to a whole community. This isn’t about individuals. This is about sanctioned levels of violence,” she said.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo was in law school, studying to be a public defender, when Zimmerman went free.

“Trayvon Martin was murdered and he was put on trial for his own murder. I was infuriated with that,” said Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk district attorney. “Where have we come, where have we gone since Amadou Diallo? The Ahmaud Arbery verdict sentence just came down, but people of color having their lives be under threat simply because they are Black and brown — I don’t know that we have made much progress on that.”

Where we have seen change, Arroyo said, is in civic engagement, in dialogue, in political power.

“Folks don’t want to hear just thoughts and prayers, they want systemic reform. We still have a long way to go, but with Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown and Ferguson, there was a politicization of a generation,” he said.

Trayvon Martin AP/Associated Press

“We have gotten to a place where the electorate in some cities and states are not going to allow for things we can participate in to do things in our name any longer. We do that through elections,” he added.

Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, became a social justice activist with over 20 years of government work experience. She ran for and almost won a seat as a Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioner in 2020.

Her commitment to a better America is what we see reflected in US Attorney Rachael Rollins, Representative Ayanna Pressley, and not only Mayor Michelle Wu, but many of the workers who have risen to lead in her office.

Stephanie Everett was named executive director of the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency by then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey last April. Wu staffed both that board and the Civilian Review Board earlier this year.

Though Martin was not murdered by the police, his killer, much like Arbery’s killers, tried to evoke the power of the police as we have seen throughout history in the killing of unarmed Black people.

“I believe his murder did bring out the need for us to be vocal. We worry about our children coming home at night. We have to give our children tools to help them get home safely. Our parents gave us those tools. Our grandparents gave them tools,” Everett said.

“Other people weren’t given those tools. We are going to get there step by step, person by person, policy by policy, procedure by procedure, transparently. It’s going to take all of us to make sure our children do get home.”

But American ritual is to decide whose citizenship matters, to police whose lives are worth saving.

A decade after Trayvon Martin was murdered, thousands of marches and many dead bodies, and we still can’t agree that Black lives matter.

Amir Locke was murdered by Minneapolis police serving a no-knock warrant earlier this month. And when a fight broke out between two teenagers in a New Jersey mall two weeks ago, it was the Black boy with police kneeling on his back, who was arrested, despite the other teen admitting wrongdoing too.

It was this month, a Minnesota judge had the audacity to ask us to empathize with Daunte Wright’s murderer, former officer Kim Potter, as she issued a sentence of two years in his killing. Black people get more time for nonviolent offenses every day.

Somehow, to say a Black life is worthy is seen as an insult to any other life. Trayvon Martin’s Black life mattered. Ten years later we still have to say it. Our lives matter.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.