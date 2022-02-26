Truck carrying US mail plunges into Charles River near I-95 off-ramp

The truck’s driver was standing atop the truck in the water and told first responders he couldn’t swim, according to Procopio.

Troopers were called to the area around 11:48 a.m. for a report of a truck in the water, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.

A tractor-trailer carrying US mail plummeted into the Charles River in Weston Saturday morning after it went off the road and down an embankment near the off-ramp from Interstate 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police said.

Weston firefighters were able to rescue the man and bring him to land, Procopio said.

He was not injured but he was taken to Brigham and Women’s hospital for evaluation, Procopio said.

The US Postal Inspection Service was notified about the crash and officials responded to the scene Saturday afternoon, he said. Procopio said he did not know if any mail was lost in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Procopio said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter that the exit where the truck crashed was closed while first responders were at the scene and it had no estimate for when the exit would reopen.

Several heavy-duty tow trucks came to the scene to remove the truck from the water, the department said. The State Police dive team was also assisting in the recovery.

