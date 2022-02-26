Winchester man convicted of fradulently seeking nearly $13 million in COVID-19 loans

Elijah Majak Buoi, 40, was convicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a financial institution on Thursday after a three-day trial, Rollins’ office said in a statement.

A Winchester man was found guilty of filing fraudulent loan applications seeking up to $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief made available to help small businesses survive the pandemic, according to the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The case was the “first-ever pandemic fraud trial,” Rollins’ office said.

Buoi was arrested in June 2020 and indicted by a grand jury a month later, the statement said.

Buoi submitted six fraudulent loan applications to four different SBA-approved lenders on behalf of his company, Sosuda Tech, LLC, between April 2020 and June 2020, the statement said. In each application, Buoi provided a falsified account of the number of employees at the company. Buoi also submitted fraudulent IRS tax forms to support his applications.

Sosuda Tech was a startup company with no US-based employees and no US-based payroll, prosecutors said.

Buoi was able to obtain a $2 million loan as a result of his scheme, the statement said. The government later recouped $1.97 million of the money.

The loans Buoi sought were intended for small businesses to aid in “job retention and certain other expenses,” through the Paycheck Protection Program, which was enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March 2020, according to the statement.

Buoi faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge of wire fraud, and up to 30 years for the charge of making a false statement to a financial institution. His sentencing is scheduled for June 16 , the statement said.









