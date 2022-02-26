Bird of paradox

Someone christened them Betsy and Ross, in fluffy ode to that other enduring symbol of America.

After they touched down at Logan International Airport on that June day in 1982, they were misted with cool water and whisked off to the Quabbin Reservoir in central Massachusetts.

They flew here on a DC-9 — two eaglets, one female and one male.

And they settled into a cage atop six power poles donated by the Massachusetts Electric Company, supplied with fleshy meals and a clear view of the prey they’d soon hunt on their own — the fish and loons and songbirds below.

Then in late July, they launched, gliding and dipping and eventually alighting — first Ross and then Betsy — on a leafless roost tree to the north of the tower.

It was the start of a bald eagle restoration program that would repopulate several New England states — and herald the broader return of a bird that had been placed on the Great Seal of the United States at the birth of the republic and then slandered as a thief and hounded by gunshot and DDT in the centuries that followed.

That story — of living bird and national symbol, of precipitous decline and heartening return — is the subject of “The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird,” a new book by Jack Davis, author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning history of the Gulf of Mexico.

Davis, a professor of environmental history at the University of Florida, writes of the Te’po’ta’ahi, the indigenous Californians who saw the bald eagle as the Creator; of the Continental Congress, where the bird beat out Moses and Hercules for a place on the seal; of the insecticides that degraded the eagles’ eggshells and wiped out many of their young; and of the ultimate triumph of those two feisty eaglets flown into Logan.

The tale, as Davis told Ideas in a recent Zoom chat from his home in Gainesville, Fla., is an unusually upbeat one in a moment of deep environmental worry. But that, he suggests, is the point.

The interview has been edited and condensed.

We’re not entirely sure why the Continental Congress tapped the bald eagle for the national seal. What might have appealed back then?

It was very common in literature in those days to see the bald eagle described as “noble” and “majestic.”

It’s a charismatic bird. It’s large. It’s easily identifiable, and as I say in the book, it has that “Don’t tread on me” stare, which fit perfectly with the times.

You refer to the bald eagle as the “bird of paradox.” What do you mean by that?

Here we have the bald eagle representing our country, a symbol of freedom, democracy, courage, and strength. But then the living bird is something that Americans loathe throughout the 19th century and beyond. They target it for elimination or eradication like they do any other predator animal — wolves and coyotes and bears.

So that’s the paradox: We believe we can love our symbol but destroy the bird behind it.

Popular culture such as the 1908 silent film Rescued from an Eagle’s Nest, perpetuated the widespread myth that eagles kidnapped babies. Rescued from an Eagle’s Nest/ Edison Studios

There is a certain kind of American patriotism that can seem completely at odds with American environmentalism. But you suggest the eagle has managed to connect the two in some way. Tell me about that — and tell me if you see any hope in that connection, as we confront the climate crisis.

Culturally, Americans, in terms of art and literature and architecture, mimicked European style. But what we could hold up as different, and even superior to European countries, particularly France and Great Britain, was nature.

Our first all-American art form is landscape art, because we had the ideal setting to develop that. And the bald eagle is this distinctly American bird — it became this classic representative of America.

Now, whether or not it gives us hope for confronting the challenges of the 21st century, including climate change and sea level rise — I don’t know if there are any lessons we can take directly from the restoration of the bald eagle population. But what we can take from this really phenomenal comeback is the idea of possibilities — that we can overcome our environmental past, as tragic and grim as it is, in some cases.

When we see [a bald eagle] flying across the sky, I think it’s not just a symbol of America or American patriotism; it’s also a symbol of a society that changed its relationship with the natural world in a positive way.

One reviewer criticized my book for being too optimistic. And that’s fine with me, because when we reflect on our environmental past, we tend to focus on the grim and the tragic and I wanted to give readers a break from that.

Certainly there’s reason to tell those grim and tragic stories; our environmental past is one worthy of criticism. But there are successes from that past that I wanted to bring out as positive reinforcement to do the right thing.

Society of the Cincinnati medal, by Pierre Charles L’Enfant (1783), which Benjamin Franklin denounced and then wore. The Met

Tell me about the Native and Anglo conceptions of the eagle — where they overlap, where they differ, and what that says.

For many Native cultures, the bald eagle has long been a spirit bird, a messenger bird that communicates with ancestors and the Creator. And feathers are really important to many Native cultures. Yes, they symbolize bravery of the individual, but they also give honor to the higher power, to the world of souls, and to the birds themselves.

Historically, in our country, [non-Natives] have not thought of the bald eagle as a spirit bird — we see it as this charismatic, majestic species that we can revere for symbolizing strength and courage and bravery. But I think more and more, people are embracing the bald eagle [in a different way].

There was a time not too long ago when we didn’t see bald eagles. And so now, when we see them in the sky, we really get excited about it. We poke the person next to us in the ribs and point to the sky. I think what we see now — what we appreciate — is the living bird as much as the symbol; for many people, the bald eagle has become a spirit bird.

This rancher in south Georgia that I interviewed said he has bald eagles — they show up every winter and fly away with his free-range chickens, and he’s lost a couple of million dollars in chickens over the years. And he told me, “I could never harm a bald eagle. There is just something spiritual about it.”

So I think we’ve come closer in our appreciation of the bald eagle to Native cultures. And, as I say in the book, we cannot fully reconcile our own relationship with the bald eagle until we’re able to reconcile our relationship with Native cultures — and their own relationship, their historic relationship, with the bald eagle.

The Newark Eagles of the Negro National League, 1939. Preston Cook Collection

David Scharfenberg can be reached at david.scharfenberg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dscharfGlobe.