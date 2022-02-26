Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston Feb. 26 - March 5

Robcis, a professor of French and history at Columbia University, traces the history of the psychiatric movement “institutional psychotherapy,” which had an important influence on many intellectuals and activists.





“The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation”

Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., virtual

Author Linda Hirshman chronicles abolition — “the social spirit, people, and political alliances that changed American history.”

Tuesday, March 1

“Peru’s Continuing Crisis: New Perspectives”

David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at Harvard University, 12 p.m., virtual

Speakers include Gonzalo Banda of the London School of Economics; Rodrigo Barrenechea of the Universidad Católica del Uruguay; and Zarai Toledo of Tulane University. Moderated by Steven Levitsky, director of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies.





“Citizenship in Hard Times: How Ordinary People Respond to Democratic Threat”

Boston University Center for European Studies, 4 p.m., virtual

Author Sara Wallace Goodman, an associate professor of political science at the University of California, Irvine, discusses her latest book.





“Taxation Without Representation is Tyranny: The Woman’s Tea Party of 1873″

Boston Public Library and The National Park Service, 6 p.m., virtual

Through the exploration of the Woman’s Tea Party in Faneuil Hall on Dec.15, 1873, the discussion will examine “the ways in which the women of that demonstration responded to the injustice of female disenfranchisement.”

Wednesday, March 2

“Place Names, Boundaries, and Real-World Impacts: The Story of Upper Roxbury”

Boston Public Library and BU Initiative on Cities, 12 p.m., virtual

The 2019 transition of Dudley Square to Nubian Square was “the latest in a long and storied history of name and boundary shifting.” The panel will discuss why place names and geographical boundaries have changed over time and how they have resulted in significant real-world changes in communities of color.

“Universal Deaf Access: How to Reshape Cultural, Academic, Architectonic, and Virtual Spaces”

Harvard Law School Project on Disability, 12 p.m., virtual

Panelists include Rachel Kolb, of the Harvard University Society of Fellows; Raja Kushalnaga of Gallaudet University; Jeffrey Mansfield of MASS Design Group; and Pamela Molina of the World Federation of the Deaf.

Thursday, March 3

“The Secret Foundations of Liberal Order”

Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, 12:15 p.m., virtual

Discussion will focus on how the liberal international order has shaped American foreign policy.





“Women, Peace, and Security in the Time of COVID-19″

Simmons University, 5 p.m., in-person

In honor of International Women’s Day, this program will feature Cynthia Enloe, Mariya Taher, Nesha Abiraj, and Adela Razactivists, who are working to address women’s experiences with violence in the United States and globally during the pandemic.

Friday, March 4

“Assessing Domestic US Religious Politics’ Impact on Foreign Policy”

Harvard University, 1 p.m., virtual

Workshop participants will share insights and recommendations generated by a February discussion, “Religion and Public Life and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University,” about “how religion can be reimagined in US policies and activist responses to meet the challenges of the present day.”

