Law students making case against aiding fossil fuel interests

From lunch counter sit-ins, to urging divestment in South Africa, to demands to cut ties with the National Rifle Association, pressure campaigns have a long history, and they often work. Top law students who refuse to take jobs with firms that represent fossil fuel companies are participating in a similar type of protest ( “With climate at risk, a new legal strategy,” Page A1, Feb. 22). Like the campaign to divest from fossil fuels, the law students’ commitment to out those firms that are complicit in global warming is drawing a clear line in the sand: We will not support fossil fuel companies that are profiting from the destruction of our planet.

This protest helps to tighten the screws against these companies, and we should all applaud it.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont





Deny representation as a cudgel? What are they teaching these law students?

The stand being taken by certain students at Harvard Law School and elsewhere — that major law firms should refuse to represent those entities that are engaged in the fossil fuel industry — is disturbing (“With climate at risk, a new legal strategy”). To begin with, there is no logic in taking a position that “major” law firms cannot represent a particular client or class of clients, but, presumably, non-major firms or individual practitioners can. Thus, the argument really is that no lawyer or law firm should undertake to represent those engaged in the fossil fuel industry.

To suggest that any particular client or class of clients should be denied representation in criminal matters is an attack upon the basic right to counsel enshrined in the Sixth Amendment to our Constitution. And while there is no constitutional right to counsel in most civil matters, to argue that all lawyers and law firms should deny representation in civil matters to any particular client or class of clients who stand ready to pay for such representation is unconscionably to disadvantage such clients in any civil proceeding.

That a substantial number of students in what many consider to be the finest law school in the United States should take the position advocated by those described in this article speaks ill of the current level of law school scholarship and teaching.

Thomas G. Dignan Jr.

Estero, Fla.

The writer retired in 2000 as a partner at the law firm of Ropes & Gray after 36 years. The views expressed here are his own.