After suffering a tremendous loss, Karl-Anthony Towns has found his love of basketball again

He looked victorious, relieved, and finally content. Minnesota is making a playoff push, and more importantly, Towns’s heart is healing after losing his mother, Jacqueline , to the coronavirus in April 2020.

Towns participated in his third All-Star Game last week and also took home the 3-point shootout title, calling himself the best-shooting big man of all time. Towns, who is trying to carry his team to the postseason after two disappointing seasons, was nothing but smiles in Cleveland.

There is a peace and happiness in Karl-Anthony Towns , and his renaissance is not only heartening for Minnesota Timberwolves fans but for those who have been devastated by COVID-19.

Advertisement

Towns has also lost seven other relatives to the virus, prompting him to participate in a public service announcement in support of COVID-19 vaccines. Towns was devastated by losing his mother and he has spent the time since trying to regain his love for basketball.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

He acknowledged that he had lost that love.

“[This season] just brought me closer to basketball. I feel like me and basketball had such a disconnected relationship, even though I was performing at a high level it just wasn’t the same,” he said. “Therapeutic is a cool word, but this year I think I’ve just grown closer to basketball and found that itch.”

Towns played the past two seasons at a high level, but he said he just didn’t have that fervor for the game, it was overcome by pain. He said an early-season trip to the Timberwolves’ practice facility was a reminder of how much he used to enjoy the daily grind, the practices, weightlifting sessions, the thousands of shots.

“I’m usually one of the first ones there and I walked in and found myself smiling in the weight room, happy to be here, happy to be in the gym,” he said. “I was happy to see everybody come into work. I found myself doing that, and that was a different feeling than I had for a long time.”

Advertisement

Minnesota, under coach Chris Finch, is finally relevant again. An organization that’s drafted badly or wasted or traded star talent such as Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, and Andrew Wiggins has put together a steady winner with Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards in front of a young, improving supporting cast.

Behind a resurgent Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves look relevant again. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

“There’s multiple times where I’m just looking at [my teammates] and like, ‘Wow, this team’s special. I’m so fortunate to be in this position with these guys,’ ” Towns said. “It could be anything. I’ve had team dinners where I’m ecstatic that all of us are together and the way we’re talking about basketball and winning, just loving each other. It’s exactly what you hope to have.”

Towns has been one of the more outspoken athletes on not only COVID vaccines but social justice issues. He’s a member of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, a group of NBA players, governors, executives, and coaches gathered to help advance the league’s social justice efforts.

Towns said he is determined to encourage those within his reach to get vaccinated.

“With all my tragedy and all my hurt, I never wanted anyone to deal with what I had to deal with,” he said. “I want to spread life-saving information and spread my platform to hopefully save some lives as we go through this situation.

Advertisement

“I’m not here to force anyone to do anything. I just want to give the most valuable information out there to people who may not have access. I’m a man of pro-choice because I think everyone has a decision and I want to help them make a decision and make it easier for them, regardless of if it’s no or yes.”

Although he’s only 26, Towns is in his seventh season and has already been part of three rebuilding efforts in Minnesota. Remember when the club drafted Towns to join LaVine and Wiggins? That lasted two years, until coach Tom Thibodeau encouraged the organization to trade LaVine and Lauri Markkanen to the Bulls for Butler.

The Butler experiment resulted in a playoff appearance, but he eventually asked out of Minnesota because he was frustrated with the complacency of Towns and Wiggins. Butler was traded to the 76ers, and the Timberwolves eventually sent Wiggins to the Warriors for Russell.

Wiggins became an All-Star for the first time this season. LaVine has become a two-time All-Star with the Bulls. Once upon a time they were all supposed to bring the Timberwolves back to those Kevin Garnett days. It never happened. They all found success separately.

“Wig had no kids [back then]; Zach wasn’t engaged; I had no facial hair,” Towns said. “We were just talking about it. We feel old. We’re the old guys. It’s so funny, I remember when we were in our first or second year in the Rising Stars Game and we’re talking about how much time we’ve got with each other and how much we’re going to do in the next five years.

Advertisement

Teammates have left to become All-Stars elsewhere, but Karl-Anthony Towns has Minnesota thriving regardless. Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

“Now we’re all on different teams, different paths, finding success with but not just with each other. It feels like a long time ago. It feels like yesterday that Sam Mitchell was our coach, we were running around with KG and Tayshaun [Prince] and Andre Miller. It’s just wild to think about how life has matured us to these points.”

The ascension of Wiggins has been one of the most pleasant surprises of this NBA season. Always considered talented but lacking drive, Wiggins has fit in perfectly in Golden State’s system and found success because he isn’t relied upon to be the No. 1 or 2 option.

“I’m so happy for him,” Towns said. “[Flip Saunders’s] vision came true. He said we were all going to be special in this league and we all were going to be All-Stars, and we did it together. I’m happy for Zach. I’m happy for Andrew.”

Towns has the talent to be one of the all-time greats. One of the biggest criticisms is that the Timberwolves have never won a playoff series since his arrival.

“I know how hard I work,” he said. “I know the product I can produce on the court. The work I put into my craft and my game is second to none.”

And Towns is part of the change for the center position. He wanted to enter the 3-point contest to make a point: that 7-footers can shoot from long range. He went into the weekend making 41 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. He can play three positions because of his versatility.

Advertisement

“The role of center is dying,” he said. “I think that there’s that kind of flex, forward/center position. That’s on the rise.

“What people’s initial thoughts of a center was the back to the basket, just rebound, a big bulky guy who doesn’t shoot free throws well, can’t do anything but do hook shots and dunks. If he does hook shots, then he’s a max player.

“That forward/center position is what you are going to see is being called the center position, able to do anything at a tall size. There’s more position-less basketball than ever and you can blame the Warriors for that. I feel that’s really where the game has gone. There’s so many things we’re asked to do now that it doesn’t feel like the definition of center is true anymore.”

ETC.

Demands don’t sit well with Silver

Star players forcing their way out of teams is not a positive development for NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Jason Miller/Getty

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has not only tried to aid the league in escaping the financial limitations of the pandemic, he’s also watched two of the league’s top players ask for trades and make essentially public stinks about their status.

Fortunately for the NBA, James Harden and Ben Simmons were traded for each other and each should be happier with their new situations. But the league does not prefer players stealing story lines from the on-court product.

“It’s a problem, but some of our all-time greatest — many of whom will be here this weekend [for the Top 75 ceremony], demanded trades,” Silver said at the All-Star Game. “There [wasn’t] social media. The league wasn’t covered in the same way. It wasn’t talked about around the clock, but it’s been a long-time issue in this league.

“That’s not in any way to defend what we’re seeing right now. I’m just saying this is not to me a new issue.”

The NBA and Players Association have tried in recent negotiations to ensure that the game’s premier players can earn the most money, while teams have the financial freedom to keep the players they cultivated. Still, players such as Harden and Anthony Davis have essentially quit on organizations to procure trades.

Simmons decided to sit out this season — and not receive game checks — to expedite his exit.

“One of the ways, through successive collective bargaining agreements, we’ve addressed player issues is we have shorter contracts now, which I think is in the interest of both players and teams ultimately, which in some ways has encouraged more player movement of a certain kind,” Silver said. “It’s created more of a pay-for-performance system within a cap, so I think that’s been positive.

“Again, it’s no secret that I’ve expressed my unhappiness with public trade demands.

“In the case of Ben Simmons, I can’t think of a change to the system that to the extent you have a player that is willing to sit out and not be paid. I don’t want to speak for Ben, but that was the posture we saw that case of a player saying that, ‘I’m unhappy in the city, and I’m not going to play,’ and you had a team saying, ‘We’re not going to pay you, and there’s going to be discipline.’ There’s a stalemate.”

Ben Simmons (left) and James Harden managed to push their way out of Philadelphia and Brooklyn, respectively, and were traded for each other. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It’s near impossible to stop a player from not playing if he is willing to risk salary. And the league’s powerful agents have devised ways to get their players to preferred destinations. It’s part of today’s NBA landscape.

When a player becomes unhappy, he privately demands a trade and, if the process doesn’t occur fast enough, his agent leaks the message that their client wants a new situation. The team owners are helpless in these situations, and they aren’t happy because they generally do not get even close to 100 percent on the dollar when they trade these stars.

“I don’t want to pretend standing here that I have some secret idea that I know can fix that problem,” Silver said. “I think you’re dealing with situations where you have players with literally a unique skill on the planet, and that’s always going to give them leverage, and you have teams with leverage.

“But I don’t think there’s sort of some silver bullet here that we’re going to go in in collective bargaining and say, ‘Now we’ve fixed this problem.’ These are human beings. I was reminded that, incidentally, watching James and Ben do their media, their first press conferences in their new cities.

“At the end of the day, I think we forget sometimes when we’re discussing these people that they are young men dealing with enormous amount of stress and difficult situations, but hearing them both, they’re both extremely thoughtful. I think they were being very transparent and honest with the media about where they found themselves, and, again, I’m sympathetic to all sides here.”

But Silver works for the owners, yet the players make and sell the league. It’s a sticky situation because the players are exercising their rights, but instead of carrying themselves professionally as their previous generations, they have decided to accept the public scrutiny and reputation damage for the sake of greener pastures.

Regardless of how well Simmons plays for the Nets, he will always be known as the guy who asked out of Philadelphia after a terrible playoff series and the subsequent criticism.

“Of course, as the commissioner of this league, we want our players to be happy,” Silver said. “We want them to find themselves in situations where they think they can be most productive.

“At the same time we want to run an orderly league, and so like a lot of things in life, we have to find the appropriate balance there. It’s not as if, here it is, there will be more discipline, there will be more of this. I think it’s going to be an issue we’ll have to work through, but I think, again, there’s a common interest we should have with the Players Association in doing what we can to fix this because it’s a team sport, so you have a bunch of other players on that team who are possibly put in a disadvantaged situation based on what one player may be trying to do.”

Layups

Knicks guard Kemba Walker will be shut down for the rest of the year. John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Kemba Walker-Knicks marriage is officially over after Walker requested to be rested for the rest of the season in preparation of being moved this offseason with an expiring contract. The Knicks and Walker had high hopes when he received a buyout from the Thunder and signed a two-year, $18 million deal with his hometown team, hoping to resurrect his career after a rough ending with the Celtics. Walker has played sparingly over the past few months. The Knicks, who have had a disappointing season, are going for one of the play-in spots and will get a healthy Derrick Rose back to help at point guard. With Rose back and Alec Burks assuming the starting role, there were few minutes for Walker. He has not been the same since injuring his knee two years ago prior to the All-Star break and there are those scouts who believe he’s best suited for a backup role. His expiring contract could be added to a more significant deal for the Knicks, who are expected to make major changes . . . The tumble taken by the Hornets has been surprising, considering the amount of talent the organization has amassed and the standout seasons from LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Miles Bridges. The Celtics have gained eight games on the Hornets in the past few weeks. The Hornets’ win over the Celtics on Jan. 19 put Charlotte 2½ games ahead of Boston in the standings. Entering Friday’s play, the Hornets trailed the Celtics by 5½ games, having lost nine of their last 10. Charlotte is now fighting with the Knicks, Hawks, and Wizards for the final two playoffs spots, which is stunning after the Hornets were vying for one of the top four seeds just six weeks ago. Former Celtic Gordon Hayward remains out with a sprained ankle and there is no timetable for his return. The question Hornets owner Michael Jordan will have to ponder is whether signing Hayward to that four-year, $120 million deal was worth the price. Hayward missed the Hornets’ play-in game last season because of injury.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.