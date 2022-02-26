After year away, Westford Academy girls resume Division 1 state championship dynasty in the pool

“I was definitely under some pressure,” Durgin said. “When I got here, I tried not to think about that and just do my best, but it feels great to be back at a big meet again.”

Durgin, a senior, entered the meet as the defending state champion after winning the diving event her sophomore year in 2020. She also took home the top finish at last year’s EMISCA Invitational, which served as a virtual state meet.

First-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay and from diver Elizabeth Durgin propelled Westford Academy to its sixth consecutive Division 1 girls’ swimming and diving state championship Saturday at Boston University. The Grey Ghosts finished with 286 points, and runner-up Concord-Carlisle recorded 217.

Westford’s 200 medley relay team of Eloise Andrews, Cara Domici, Alena Svoboda, and Elena Magri won the event in 1 minute, 50.85 seconds.

Westford battled with Concord-Carlisle down the stretch of the 400 freestyle relay, but a 51.64 anchor leg from sophomore Alana Leen propelled the Patriots to the top spot in the event and put them in second place overall, ahead of Lincoln-Sudbury.

The relay win marked the third school record of the day for Leen, who broke her 200 individual medley mark for a third-place finish with a time of 2:05.89. Leen was also a part of the Patriots’ school record–breaking 200 freestyle relay (1:40.43).

“I sprint every 50 like it’s it’s my own 50,” Leen said of each leg of the 200 individual medley. “But on the relays, I don’t even think about myself. I think about my teammates.”

Jill Carline of Bishop Feehan was one of two double individual event winners, taking the top spot in the 100 freestyle (51.31) and the 200 freestyle (1:52.05). Teammate Julia Pelchat finished second to Carline in the 100 with a time of 52.88, and also won the 50 freestyle in 24.36.

“As a senior, I’m trying not to cry because that was the best moment of my career so far,” Carline said of sharing the podium with her teammate. “I’m holding it in until the end, but that was amazing.”

Ella Smith of Chicopee Comprehensive was also a double winner, taking the top spots in the 200 individual medley (2:02.03) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.25).

Attleboro freshman Zuri Ferguson won the 100 backstroke in 54.10, good for an automatic All-America honor.

“I can only go up from there, I guess,” Ferguson said.

