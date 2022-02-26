Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Jeremy Swayman in contention ‘for the true No. 1 here right now’

“He’s in a competition for the true No. 1 here right now with [Linus] Ullmark,” Cassidy said while chatting in a small media scrum prior to the club’s optional morning workout at the SAP Center. “He’s probably a little ahead right now. We don’t want to declare anything, but that’s the next phase for him, can he handle the majority of the starts as a young guy? It might play out that way for him if he continues to handle it the way he has.”

Be that as it may, it appears Jeremy Swayman is in the thick of establishing a foothold as the Bruins’ No. 1 starter. He was in net again here against the Sharks on Saturday, a day that began with coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledging the rookie goaltender’s ascending status on the depth chart.

SAN JOSE — Things often change quickly and dramatically in the NHL, especially in net, where even 20 sour minutes between pipes can render the best scripted recipe to the paper shredder.

Slightly more than a month ago, Swayman, 23, was back in AHL Providence, with Cassidy and crew trying to figure whether Ullmark or Tuukka Rask would be best to carry the bulk of the netminding load.

Rask, his repaired hip not up to the task, called it quits on Feb. 9, and in just over two weeks, Swayman went 3-1-1 with a .944 save percentage, sizzling numbers that he carried into the start here.

Again, things often change quickly and dramatically. One day Swayman was a WannaB. The next day, not even a year removed from making his first NHL start (April 6, 2021 in Philly), the former UMaine Black Bear had reason to think he might now be groomed to play leading man in net when the playoffs take the stage the first week of May.

It can be a very frustrating, tedious, even exasperating exercise, akin to measuring how fast grass grows, when rating and projecting netminders. Current Exhibit A: St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington, a 25-year-old rookie when he backed the Blues to their Cup in 2019 – with Rask in the opposition’s net for Game 7 of the Final.

Binnington went into this weekend’s action with a pedestrian 12-10-3 mark, and thus far this season has watched Ville Husso (13-3-2) steal his netminding spotlight.

“The grass is green,” said Cassidy, when asked to measure the overall growth in Swayman’s NHL game over the course of not even 52 weeks. “He’s done really well for himself. He’s had a a couple of hiccups — had to overcome a little bit of adversity this season when Tuukka came aboard, and I think he’s handled it very well. You always worry about that with a young goalie. What happens when you don’t have your ‘A’ game? Do you press? Do you lose your ‘A’ game for an extended period of time? Do you get it back? I think he’s shown he’s gotten it back. Now . . .do you do that consistently?”

Meanwhile, Ullmark has been solid, too, posting a 3-3-1 mark with a .927 save percentage in the post-Rask era. He was torched for a half-dozen goals in a 6-0 pasting by Carolina on March 10, but he was more victim than culprit that night, the Bruins suffering a team-wide collapse when confronted by a red-hot team.

Ullmark has been promised one of the next two starts, be it in Los Angeles on Monday or Anaheim Tuesday, and he also could start in either Las Vegas (Thursday) of Columbus (Saturday), the latter of which will close out the six-game road trip.

However, based on how Cassidy characterized Swayman’s slight edge in the competition, the coach could be sizing up the final 26 games of the regular season (starting with a March 7 visit by the Kings) as the stretch to groom Swayman as the postseason No. 1. Of those 26 games, eight will be played in back-to-back couplets, three of those in April.

If Cassidy wanted a true read whether Swayman can handle the every-other-night fire and rain of a Cup run, it could be over those final 26 games, perhaps putting him in net for 18 or 20 of the 26 starts.

“For us, it’s the eye test, first and foremost,” said Cassidy, asked how to gain conviction when sorting out who is No. 1, something he never had to factor during his Bruins tenure with Rask on the job. “You watch him and he’s under control.”

Earlier this season, noted Cassidy, Swayman at times had issues with rebound control, and there were instances of his “getting a little aggressive in spots.” Young goalies, under pressure, often will try to attack from the position, be it with lunging poke checks or straying above the paint to try to take away a shooter’s look at the net.

The latter one was a standard practice, but in today’s game, goalies straying from the net is not encouraged.

“We’ve noticed he does a better job managing those scramble-mode situations,” added Cassidy. “And I think he bounces back, is square to the puck, in pretty much all his starts. Puck play, we’re still working with him. He’s trying to get more confident in that area. I think the results have shown he’s a pretty steady, consistent guy.”





